NASA SPHEREx Telescope to Map the Universe and Search for Life’s Ingredients

A groundbreaking mission designed to enhance understanding of the universe's origins and the potential for life within our galaxy is set to be discussed in an upcoming NASA briefing. The SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer) mission will be previewed during a news conference scheduled for 12 p.m. EST on Friday, January 31. The telescope, which is planned for launch no earlier than February 27, promises to offer critical insights into cosmic history and life-forming molecules.

Insights from the SPHEREx Mission

According to NASA's SPHEREx mission details, the observatory will survey the entire sky using near-infrared light. Its goals include exploring how galaxies evolved, understanding the structure of the universe, and locating water and organic molecules in regions where stars and planets are formed. Over 450 million galaxies and 100 million stars in the Milky Way are expected to be studied, providing vital data for researchers.

The spacecraft, developed by BAE Systems, features three concentric cones to reduce heat and light, ensuring precise measurements. Contributions to the mission include a cryogenic test chamber supplied by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.

Mission Experts to Lead Briefing

As reported, opening remarks will be delivered by Laurie Leshin, Director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), where the news conference will be hosted. The briefing will also include Shawn Domagal-Goldman, Acting Director of NASA's Astrophysics Division, along with project managers James Fanson and Beth Fabinsky from NASA JPL. Principal Investigator Jamie Bock of Caltech and Cesar Marin, SPHEREx Integration Engineer, will also share their insights.

Launch and Collaboration Details

The observatory will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, sharing its ride with NASA's PUNCH mission. Data gathered will be made publicly available through Caltech's IPAC, enabling further analysis by the scientific community. This mission, managed by NASA JPL for the agency's Science Mission Directorate, aims to answer profound questions about the universe's creation and the ingredients for life.