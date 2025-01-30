Technology News
Scientists Discover Hidden Clues to the Dark Universe in 3D Galaxy Maps

Scientists use 3D galaxy maps to uncover hidden details about dark matter and the universe’s large-scale structure.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 January 2025 23:00 IST
Scientists Discover Hidden Clues to the Dark Universe in 3D Galaxy Maps

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA and M. Montes (University of New South Wales)

New 3D galaxy maps offer fresh insights into dark matter and dark energy.

Highlights
  • New 3D galaxy mapping method reveals hidden cosmic details
  • Scientists uncover clues about dark matter’s role in the universe
  • Advanced algorithms provide a more detailed look at galaxies
New insights into the "dark universe," which includes both dark matter and dark energy, have emerged from a new method of studying 3D maps of galaxies. Scientists have used sophisticated computer algorithms to analyse the relative positions of galaxies in a 3D framework, unveiling previously hidden information that could challenge or support the standard model of cosmology. This method, unlike older techniques, preserves the three-dimensional integrity of the data, offering a deeper understanding of the universe's structure.

New Approach to Galactic Mapping

According to the study led by astronomer Minh Nguyen of the University of Tokyo, the latest approach utilises advanced field-level inference (FLI) techniques combined with algorithms to model galaxy growth and dark matter halos. This technique builds upon the traditional method of galaxy surveys, which in the past relied on two-dimensional measurements. By adding a third dimension through redshift data, scientists have been able to map galaxies more accurately and analyse their distribution in space.

In traditional methods, data is often compressed into "n-point correlation functions," which, while efficient, have been shown to obscure key details. The FLI technique, which works directly with 3D data, allows for a more nuanced and detailed analysis of galaxy positioning. As Nguyen told space.com, this new method reveals hidden information about the distribution and behaviour of galaxies and their surrounding dark matter, shedding light on potential inconsistencies in current cosmological theories.

Unlocking Dark Matter Mysteries

The breakthrough could lead to new discoveries about the evolution of galaxies and their interactions with dark matter. Initial tests have shown a significant improvement in accuracy when compared to traditional methods, with researchers noting a three to five times greater level of detail. The next phase of testing will involve real data from upcoming space missions and observatories, including the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument and the Vera C. Rubin Observatory.

This technique could ultimately provide insights into the nature of dark matter and its role in the universe's formation, potentially unlocking answers to some of the most pressing questions in modern astrophysics.

 

