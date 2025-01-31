Technology News
Acerone Liquid S162E4, S272E4 Smartphones Listed Online in India: See Features

Acerone Liquid S162E4 and S272E4 handsets carry a 5,000mAh battery each.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2025 15:14 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

Both handsets are equipped with dual rear camera units

Highlights
  • Acerone Liquid S162E4 and S272E4 have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • The handsets are equipped with 5-megapixel selfie shooters
  • The Acerone Liquid S162E4 and S272E4 ship with Android 14
Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 smartphones from Acer are currently listed online in India. The price and availability details of the handsets have not yet been confirmed. The online listings reveal the design and key features of the phones. Notably, a Bengaluru-based startup called Indkal Technologies announced an agreement with Acer Technologies last year to design, manufacture and distribute Acer-branded smartphones. The phones will be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 50,000, across India. 

Acerone Liquid S162E4, Acerone Liquid S272E4 Features

The Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 smartphones are listed on the Acerpure website. The former is seen in a light blue colourway, while the latter appears in a dark blue shade. Both handsets have rectangular rear camera modules placed in the top left corner of the panel and centred waterdrop notches at the front to hold the front cameras. The right edge holds the volume rocker and power button. The "Acerpure" brand name is imprinted towards the bottom of the back panel.

Acerone Liquid S162E4 is listed with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, while the Liquid S272E4 version carries a slightly bigger 6.7-inch display. The former is listed with the MT6765 chipset, which is the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. Meanwhile, the Acerone Liquid S272E4 is powered by an octa-core MT6765X chip. This could be a customised version of the MediaTek Helio P35.

Both Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Liquid S272E4 support 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. They support external storage upgrades of up to 512GB and 256GB, respectively. The phones run on Android 14 out-of-the-box, according to the listings.

For optics, the Acerone Liquid S162E4 has a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor at the back. The Acerone Liquid S272E4, on the other hand, is equipped with a 20-megapixel main rear sensor alongside a 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor. Both handsets have a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options for the Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 include dual SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port each. They house 5,000mAh batteries and are equipped with proximity, light and g-sensors. The Acerone Liquid S162E4 measures 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.95mm and weighs 179g, while the Liquid S272E4 measures 171 x 78.6 x 8.9mm and weighs 200g.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Acerone Liquid S162E4, S272E4 Smartphones Listed Online in India: See Features
