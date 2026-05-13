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Sun Erupts with Powerful Solar Flare, Sending Plasma Toward Earth

An M5.7-class Solar Flare erupted from sunspot AR4436, disrupting radio communications and launching a coronal mass ejection toward Earth. Scientists expect a possible minor geomagnetic storm and expanded aurora displays as solar activity intensifies near solar maximum.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 May 2026 20:45 IST
Sun Erupts with Powerful Solar Flare, Sending Plasma Toward Earth

Photo Credit: SOHO LASCO C3

CME eruption in upper left corner. The bright speck of light to the right is Mercury.

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Highlights
  • Powerful solar flare disrupted radio signals across Atlantic
  • Incoming CME may trigger auroras across northern sky regions
  • Sun nears solar maximum with stronger eruptions expected ahead
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On May 10, 2026, the Sun exploded with an M5.7-class solar flare from the sunspot AR4436. This event resulted in the loss of high-frequency radio communications in the Atlantic and the release of a coronal mass ejection, which consists of a rapidly moving mass of charged solar particles. As the majority of this plasma cloud moves towards Earth from the east, there will be a minor impact in the vicinity of May 13.

Flares, CMEs, and Radio Blackouts

According to NASA, the solar flares are classified according to the levels A, B, C, M, and X—where X is the highest—and each classification is one order of magnitude higher than the preceding category. The M-category solar flares are midway on this classification; however, they release an immense amount of energy. The flare led to the disruption of high-frequency communications via radio waves for ships, flights, and amateur radio operators within minutes of the flare. This occurs since the X-rays produced ionise the upper atmospheric layers, leading to signal disruption.

Storms, Auroras, and a Busy Sun

As modeled, if that CME were to reach Earth ultimately, it could cause a G1 (minor) geomagnetic storm—the weakest of the five scales but still enough to shove auroras farther south than they typically reach. Northern lights may paint auroras in this midweek sky for watchers in northern England, Scotland, and up toward the northern United States—including Seattle and Minneapolis. This episode takes place while the Sun is approaching solar maximum, the height of its 11-year activity cycle. That means eruptions like this one are likely to become more frequent and intense throughout the rest of 2026.

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Further reading: solar flare, CME, Space Weather, Sun, Geomagnetic Storm, aurora, NASA, Solar maximum, radio blackout, Astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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