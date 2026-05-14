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New Study Suggests Uranus and Neptune May Contain More Rock Than Ice

A new study published in Astronomy and Astrophysics suggests Uranus and Neptune may contain much more rock than ice beneath their thick atmospheres. Researchers found evidence of silicate-rich interiors and fewer icy materials than previously believed.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 May 2026 20:29 IST
New Study Suggests Uranus and Neptune May Contain More Rock Than Ice

Photo Credit: JPL-CALTECH / BJÖRN JÓNSSON / NASA

Uranus and Neptune have been classified as "ice giants," the solar system's two most distant planets.

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Highlights
  • Uranus and Neptune may contain far more rock than ice now
  • Uranus and Neptune may contain far more rock than ice now
  • Silicate clouds may shape interiors of outer giant planets now
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In the past, Uranus and Neptune have been classified as "ice giants," the solar system's two most distant planets, which we thought of as being made up primarily of water, ammonia, and methane ices under large atmospheric layers. But a report that came out in May 2026 in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics is turning that idea on its head, which puts forth that, in fact, both planets may contain much more rock than ice, thus it may rewrite a basic tenet of planetary science.

What the Research Found

In the study, the research team, directed by Yamila Miguel from the Netherlands Institute for Space Research, created a model that showed the inner components of two planets. The research found that Uranus and Neptune's outermost layers contained rocks and gases while lacking ice. Silicate clouds developed in the atmosphere because of the temperature, which transformed into solid matter and caused rocks to form. The research found that heavy-element rocks existed in the study area at an average rate of 60 percent.

Rethinking Planetary Classification

This research idea was based on the recent discovery that trans-Neptunian objects, or objects orbiting around Neptune, are not as icy as people first thought, leading them to wonder if Uranus and Neptune have similar properties. The consequences are massive: Miguel suggests the planets should actually be reclassified, with "minor giants" being a more accurate classification for the planets. Another study from 2025, performed by the University of Zurich, questioned the popular "ice giant" hypothesis and suggested that the structure of both planets is less icy than originally thought. The planets have ice within them; however, it has been agreed upon that they are much less icy than believed before.

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Further reading: Uranus, Neptune, ice giants, Planetary Science, Astronomy, Solar system, Exoplanets, Astronomy and Astrophysics, Space Research, planetary formation
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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