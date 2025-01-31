A team of researchers has observed an ultra-diffuse galaxy, FCC 224, uncovering an unusual system of globular clusters. The galaxy, located in the Fornax cluster approximately 65 million light-years away, has been found to host luminous and overmassive globular clusters. The study, conducted using the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) and supported by spectroscopic data from the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI), has provided insights into the formation and evolution of this galaxy and its star clusters. The findings indicate a single-burst star formation history, with the globular clusters displaying unique characteristics in terms of mass, size, and brightness distribution.

Overmassive Globular Cluster System Identified

According to the study published on the arXiv pre-print server, FCC 224 is a quiescent ultra-diffuse galaxy estimated to be around 10 billion years old. It has a major axis effective radius of roughly 6,160 light-years and a stellar mass of approximately 200 million solar masses. Observations have revealed that the galaxy hosts 12 exceptionally bright globular clusters, with some showing absolute magnitudes around -9.0 mag. The total mass of these clusters is estimated to be 3.8 million solar masses, accounting for nearly 2 percent of the galaxy's stellar mass, which is significantly higher than expected for a galaxy of this size.

Distinctive Features of the Globular Clusters

As reported by phys.org, the study found that the globular clusters in FCC 224 closely resemble the galaxy's diffuse starlight, exhibiting a narrow color range and lacking a significant color gradient. This suggests that the galaxy underwent a single, intense star formation period. Researchers also noted that these clusters have relatively small sizes, with half-light radii ranging between 7.8 and 15.6 light-years. The globular cluster population appears to be radially mass-segregated, with brighter clusters concentrated toward the galaxy's center.

Implications and Future Research

Findings from the study indicate that FCC 224 possesses an unusual globular cluster system with characteristics that challenge conventional expectations. The research team has suggested that further theoretical studies will be needed to explain the origins of these distinctive properties and the role they play in the galaxy's evolution.