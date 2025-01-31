Technology News
English Edition

Researchers Spot Unusual, Overmassive Globular Clusters in Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy FCC 224

Astronomers studying FCC 224, an ultra-diffuse galaxy, have discovered luminous, overmassive globular clusters, providing key insights into the galaxy's formation and evolution.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 January 2025 23:00 IST
Researchers Spot Unusual, Overmassive Globular Clusters in Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy FCC 224

Photo Credit: NASA

Ultra-diffuse galaxy, FCC 224, uncovering an unusual system of globular clusters

Highlights
  • FCC 224, an ultra-diffuse galaxy, is found to host luminous globular cl
  • The galaxy's clusters are unusually bright and massive, unlike typical
  • Study suggests FCC 224 underwent a single-burst star formation
Advertisement

A team of researchers has observed an ultra-diffuse galaxy, FCC 224, uncovering an unusual system of globular clusters. The galaxy, located in the Fornax cluster approximately 65 million light-years away, has been found to host luminous and overmassive globular clusters. The study, conducted using the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) and supported by spectroscopic data from the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI), has provided insights into the formation and evolution of this galaxy and its star clusters. The findings indicate a single-burst star formation history, with the globular clusters displaying unique characteristics in terms of mass, size, and brightness distribution.

Overmassive Globular Cluster System Identified

According to the study published on the arXiv pre-print server, FCC 224 is a quiescent ultra-diffuse galaxy estimated to be around 10 billion years old. It has a major axis effective radius of roughly 6,160 light-years and a stellar mass of approximately 200 million solar masses. Observations have revealed that the galaxy hosts 12 exceptionally bright globular clusters, with some showing absolute magnitudes around -9.0 mag. The total mass of these clusters is estimated to be 3.8 million solar masses, accounting for nearly 2 percent of the galaxy's stellar mass, which is significantly higher than expected for a galaxy of this size.

Distinctive Features of the Globular Clusters

As reported by phys.org, the study found that the globular clusters in FCC 224 closely resemble the galaxy's diffuse starlight, exhibiting a narrow color range and lacking a significant color gradient. This suggests that the galaxy underwent a single, intense star formation period. Researchers also noted that these clusters have relatively small sizes, with half-light radii ranging between 7.8 and 15.6 light-years. The globular cluster population appears to be radially mass-segregated, with brighter clusters concentrated toward the galaxy's center.

Implications and Future Research

Findings from the study indicate that FCC 224 possesses an unusual globular cluster system with characteristics that challenge conventional expectations. The research team has suggested that further theoretical studies will be needed to explain the origins of these distinctive properties and the role they play in the galaxy's evolution.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: FCC 224, Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy, Globular Clusters, Hubble Space Telescope, Keck Cosmic Web Imager, Star Formation, Galaxy Evolution
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
New Study Finds Active Lunar Tectonics, Challenges Moon’s Dormancy
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configuration Tipped
Researchers Spot Unusual, Overmassive Globular Clusters in Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy FCC 224
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs 189 Prepaid Plan in India: See Benefits
  2. Microsoft Launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop for Businesses
  3. Google Search Can Now Call Businesses on Your Behalf
  4. Forza Horizon 5 is Coming to PS5 in Spring 2025
  5. Zepto Starts Delivery of Vivo Smartphones in Just 10 Minutes
  6. Samsung May Bring Galaxy S25's Top Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models
  7. Tesla Roadster Mistakenly Classified as Near-Earth Asteroid
#Latest Stories
  1. Ocean Warming Rate Quadruples Over Four Decades, Accelerating Climate Change
  2. Tesla Roadster Mistakenly Classified as Near-Earth Asteroid
  3. New Study Uses Math to Decode Creativity and Idea Formation
  4. Researchers Spot Unusual, Overmassive Globular Clusters in Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy FCC 224
  5. New Study Finds Active Lunar Tectonics, Challenges Moon’s Dormancy
  6. Bennu Asteroid Sample Reveals Organic Compounds That May Hint at Life Beyond Earth
  7. Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: Shabana Azmi Starrer to Stream Online Soon
  9. The Electric State OTT Release Date: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Starrer Coming to Netflix
  10. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Has Reached Over 4 Million Players, Says Microsoft
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »