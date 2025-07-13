Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Security Camera Deals Under Rs. 5,000

Amazon has rolled out discounts of up to 80 percent on security cameras.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2025 13:15 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Security Camera Deals Under Rs. 5,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera offers 2-megapixel resolution video recording

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is exclusive to Prime members in India
  • You can get security cameras from CP Plus, Xiaomi and more with discounts
  • Bank-related discounts and no-cost EMI options are also available
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 commenced yesterday and is exclusive to Prime members in India. With one more day to go, there is little time to get the product that has been on your wishlist for some time, at considerably lower rates than its market price. The sale offers discounts on products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronics. We previously informed you about the best deals on TWS earphones under Rs. 10,000, smartwatches under Rs. 5,000, and gaming laptops. However, if security of your home is a big concern for you, then the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 offers a great opportunity to purchase the best security cameras from a wide range of brands at heavy discounts.

One of the most notable deals live during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is on the Mi 2MP Wireless Home Security Camera. It has a list price of Rs. 4,499 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 1,849 on the e-commerce platform.

Best Deals on Oppo Smartphones During Prime Day Sale

Amazon has rolled out discounts of up to 80 percent on security cameras. Additionally, buyers can avail of a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 6,250 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, and SBI Credit Card transactions. Alternatively, they can also unlock 10 percent savings on payments made with Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. With the Amazon Rewards Gold programme, the e-commerce platform offers an assured cashback of 5 percent. Then there's no-cost EMI options to be availed of, eliminating the need of paying the full price of the product upfront. So, here are the best deals on security cameras under Rs. 5,000 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Model List Price Effective Price Buying Link
Imou 360-degree Camera Rs. 2,700 Rs. 1,099 Buy Now
Tapo C210 3MP Camera Rs. 3,599 Rs. 1,449 Buy Now
CP Plus 3MP CCTV Camera Rs. 3,600 Rs. 1,349 Buy Now
Mi 2MP Wireless Home Security Camera Rs. 4,499 Rs. 1,849 Buy Now
EZVIZ 4MP Home Security Camera Rs. 6,500 Rs. 3,499 Buy Now
Manomay 4MP Outdoor Security Camera Rs. 5,249 Rs. 4,724 Buy Now
iMou 3MP Smart CCTV Camera Rs. 3,599 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
ieGeek 4MP CCTV Camera Rs. 9,000 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Security Camera Deals Under Rs. 5,000
