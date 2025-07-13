The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 commenced yesterday and is exclusive to Prime members in India. With one more day to go, there is little time to get the product that has been on your wishlist for some time, at considerably lower rates than its market price. The sale offers discounts on products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronics. We previously informed you about the best deals on TWS earphones under Rs. 10,000, smartwatches under Rs. 5,000, and gaming laptops. However, if security of your home is a big concern for you, then the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 offers a great opportunity to purchase the best security cameras from a wide range of brands at heavy discounts.

One of the most notable deals live during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is on the Mi 2MP Wireless Home Security Camera. It has a list price of Rs. 4,499 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 1,849 on the e-commerce platform.

Amazon has rolled out discounts of up to 80 percent on security cameras. Additionally, buyers can avail of a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 6,250 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, and SBI Credit Card transactions. Alternatively, they can also unlock 10 percent savings on payments made with Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. With the Amazon Rewards Gold programme, the e-commerce platform offers an assured cashback of 5 percent. Then there's no-cost EMI options to be availed of, eliminating the need of paying the full price of the product upfront. So, here are the best deals on security cameras under Rs. 5,000 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

