Companion Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About American Sci-Fi Thriller Movie

Companion is an American Sci-Fi Thriller movie that has finally landed on your digital screens. Written and directed by Drew Hancock, Companion follows a couple who go on a weekend getaway with their friends to relax and enjoy their time. However, soon, their leisure turns into a deadly chaos where one of them is not what he seems. The thriller sequences are worth watching. Also, the movie keeps the audience glued to their seats until the climax. Likewise, the star cast has delivered remarkable performances.

When and Where to Watch Companion

Companion is currently streaming on JioHotstar. The movie is available in English language. Viewers will need a subscription to watch Companion.

Official Trailer and Plot of Companion

This American thriller follows a couple named Josh (Jack Quaid) and Iris (Sophie Thatcher) who go for a weekend getaway, along with their friends. The day goes well, surrounded by love, laughter, and dancing, until the next morning, Iris is revealed to be a robot. Further, Josh's plans to exploit her and all his sinister intentions are eventually revealed. The movie is dark, shady, complicated, and manipulative. Companion, significantly, showcases the dark side of technology.

Cast and Crew of Companion

Companion features prominent names in their starcast like Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillen, Rupert Friend, and more. The writer and director of the movie is Drew Hancock, while the editors are Bett W. Bachman and Josh Ethier. The music composition has been delivered by Hrishikesh Hirway, and the cinematography has been done by Eli Born.

Reception of Companion

The movie was theatrically released on January 31st, 2025, where it received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.9/10.