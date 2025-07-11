Technology News
New Gel-Based Robotic Skin Feels Touch, Heat, and Damage Like Human Flesh

Scientists unveil a low-cost, gelatin-based robotic skin that senses touch, heat, and cuts. The skin could give robots and prosthetics a lifelike sense of feel using fewer components.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 July 2025 21:35 IST
New Gel-Based Robotic Skin Feels Touch, Heat, and Damage Like Human Flesh

Photo Credit: University of Cambridge

Scientists unveil a low-cost, gelatin-based robotic skin that senses touch, heat, and cuts

Highlights
  • Robotic skin senses pressure, heat, and physical damage
  • One stretchy sheet replaces multiple sensors
  • AI helps the skin distinguish touch types accurately
Researchers have created a novel electronic “skin” that could let robots experience a sense of touch. This low-cost, gelatin-based material is highly flexible and durable and can be molded over a robot hand. Equipped with electrodes, the skin detects pressure, temperature changes, and even sharp damage. In tests it responded to pokes, burns and cuts. Unlike conventional designs that use separate sensors for each stimulus, this single “multi-modal” material simplifies the hardware while providing rich tactile data. The findings, published in Science Robotics, suggest it could be used on humanoid robots or prosthetic limbs to give them a more human-like touch.

Multi-Modal Touch and Heat Sensing

According to the paper, unlike typical robotic skins, which require multiple specialized sensors, the new gel acts as a single multi-modal sensor. Its uniform conductive layer responds differently to a light touch, a temperature change or even a scratch by altering tiny electrical pathways. This design makes the skin simpler and more robust: researchers note it's easier to fabricate and far less costly than conventional multi-sensor skins. In effect, one stretchy sheet of this material can replace many parts, cutting complexity while maintaining rich sensory feedback.

Testing the Skin and Future Applications

The research team tested the skin by casting the gel into a human-hand shape and outfitting it with electrodes. They put it through a gauntlet of trials: blasting it with a heat gun, pressing it with fingers and a robotic arm, and even slicing it open with a scalpel. Those harsh tests generated over 1.7 million data points from 860,000 tiny conductive channels, which fed into a machine-learning model so the skin could learn to distinguish different types of touch.

UCL's Dr. Thomas George Thuruthel, a co-author of the study, said the robotic skin isn't yet as sensitive as human skin but “may be better than anything else out there at the moment.” He noted that the material's flexibility and ease of manufacture as key advantages. Moreover, the team believes this technology could ultimately help make robots and prosthetic devices with a more lifelike sense of touch.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
New Gel-Based Robotic Skin Feels Touch, Heat, and Damage Like Human Flesh
