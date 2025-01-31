Technology News
English Edition

New Study Finds Active Lunar Tectonics, Challenges Moon’s Dormancy

New research challenges assumptions about the moon’s dormancy, revealing evidence of recent tectonic activity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 January 2025 22:00 IST
New Study Finds Active Lunar Tectonics, Challenges Moon’s Dormancy

Photo Credit: NASA / The Planetary Science Journal

The Moon may still be geologically active.

Highlights
  • Scientists found 266 young ridges on the moon’s far side
  • Crater analysis suggests activity within the last 160 million years
  • Findings could impact future moon missions and infrastructure
Advertisement

A recent analysis of lunar surface features has challenged long-standing assumptions about the moon's geological dormancy. Findings indicate that small ridges on the far side of the moon may have formed within the last 200 million years, suggesting that tectonic processes are still at play. The study's conclusions point to ongoing activity beneath the lunar surface, which could have significant implications for future lunar exploration efforts and the placement of infrastructure on the moon.

Study Reveals Active Lunar Tectonics

According to the study published in The Planetary Science Journal on January 21, 2025, a team of researchers from the Smithsonian Institution and the University of Maryland identified 266 previously undocumented small ridges on the moon's far side. These ridges, found in volcanic regions estimated to have formed 3.2 to 3.6 billion years ago, appear to be significantly younger than other known lunar surface features.

Jaclyn Clark, Assistant Research Scientist at the University of Maryland's Department of Geology, said in a statement released by the University of Maryland that crater counting was employed to estimate the ridges' ages. He added that the more craters a surface has, the older it is; the surface has more time to accumulate impact marks and after counting the craters and observing ridges cutting through existing impact sites, it was determined that these formations were active within the last 160 million years.

Implications for Future Lunar Exploration

Observations suggest that the ridges on both the near and far sides of the moon may have originated from the same geological forces, including the moon's gradual shrinking and orbital shifts. Decades-old data from Apollo missions had previously detected shallow moonquakes, and researchers now believe these ridges may be linked to similar seismic events.

Clark highlighted the importance of these findings for future missions, stating that tools like ground-penetrating radar could provide deeper insights into the moon's subsurface. She emphasised that understanding the moon's active geology is crucial when planning the placement of astronauts and equipment on its surface.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lunar Tectonics, Moon Geology, Space Exploration, Moonquakes, Lunar Research, NASA, Apollo Missions, Lunar Surface
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Gemini in Google Sheets Gets Updated With Data Analysis and Visualising Tools
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configuration Tipped
New Study Finds Active Lunar Tectonics, Challenges Moon’s Dormancy
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs 189 Prepaid Plan in India: See Benefits
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Will Launch in India in an Exclusive Dual-Tone Colourway
  3. Microsoft Launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop for Businesses
  4. Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Samsung May Bring Galaxy S25's Top Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models
  6. Zepto Starts Delivery of Vivo Smartphones in Just 10 Minutes
  7. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has a Small but Notable Chance of Earth Impact in 2032
#Latest Stories
  1. Ocean Warming Rate Quadruples Over Four Decades, Accelerating Climate Change
  2. Tesla Roadster Mistakenly Classified as Near-Earth Asteroid
  3. New Study Uses Math to Decode Creativity and Idea Formation
  4. Researchers Spot Unusual, Overmassive Globular Clusters in Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy FCC 224
  5. New Study Finds Active Lunar Tectonics, Challenges Moon’s Dormancy
  6. Bennu Asteroid Sample Reveals Organic Compounds That May Hint at Life Beyond Earth
  7. Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: Shabana Azmi Starrer to Stream Online Soon
  9. The Electric State OTT Release Date: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Starrer Coming to Netflix
  10. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Has Reached Over 4 Million Players, Says Microsoft
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »