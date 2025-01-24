Technology News
Coma Cluster’s Distance Closer Than Predicted, Amplifying Hubble Tension Crisis

New measurements reveal the Coma Cluster is 38 million light-years closer, worsening the Hubble tension crisis and challenging cosmology models.

Updated: 24 January 2025 17:00 IST
Coma Cluster's Distance Closer Than Predicted, Amplifying Hubble Tension Crisis

Photo Credit: NASA

New findings show the Coma Cluster is 38 million light-years closer, intensifying Hubble tension

Highlights
  • Coma Cluster found 38 million light-years closer than expected
  • New findings intensify the Hubble tension crisis in cosmology
  • Hubble Space Telescope data challenges standard cosmological models
The mystery surrounding the Hubble tension has intensified following new findings indicating that the Coma Cluster of galaxies is 38 million light-years closer than predicted by standard cosmological models. The Hubble tension refers to a persistent discrepancy between the universe's expansion rate as measured in the modern era and the rate predicted based on observations of the early universe. This ongoing issue has now been described as a crisis, underscoring its potential implications for the foundations of cosmology.

Discrepancies in Measurements Highlight the Issue

According to a study, which was led by Dan Scolnic of Duke University and Adam Riess of Johns Hopkins University, type Ia supernova explosions observed in the Coma Cluster reveal that the cluster is significantly closer to Earth than models suggest. The findings, which anchor their data to Hubble Space Telescope observations, point to a calculated distance of 321 million light-years. This figure deviates from the 359 million light-years predicted by the standard model, which incorporates the Hubble–Lemaître law and observations of the cosmic microwave background (CMB).

The Hubble Tension Explained

The Hubble constant, a measure of the universe's expansion rate, is derived through two primary methods: observations of standard candles like supernovae and Cepheid variables and analyses of the CMB radiation from the early universe. While the standard model predicts a value of 67.4 km/s/Mpc, recent measurements using standard candles suggest a rate of approximately 73.2 km/s/Mpc, highlighting the tension. Efforts by instruments like the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) aim to refine these measurements, but results remain inconclusive.

Implications for Cosmology

The study, as reported by space.com, challenges assumptions about the standard model and suggests the possibility of unknown phenomena influencing the universe's expansion. While some theories propose an additional burst of dark energy or other early-universe processes, no definitive explanation has emerged. Researchers agree the findings deepen the mystery, raising the stakes for future studies in this area.

The results have been submitted to The Astrophysical Journal, further highlighting the critical need for understanding the root causes of the Hubble tension.

 

