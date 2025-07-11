Samsung's Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in January next year, but early leaks have already begun shedding light on what to expect from the flagship. A new leak states some camera upgrades are in the pipeline for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung is expected to pack a new, larger 200-megapixel main camera sensor on the top-end phone. The Galaxy S25 Ultra successor is expected to debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset and 16GB of RAM.

Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo claimed that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a 1/1.1-inch 200-megapixel Sony CMOS sensor. Samsung is expected to use this sensor for the main camera. This rumoured 1/1.1-inch 200-megapixel sensor would be a major upgrade over the 1/1.3-inch sensor found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra and previous models.

The rumoured camera sensor could enhance picture quality compared to the current 200-megapixel shooters. It would also mark a shift in Samsung's imaging strategy. The South Korean brand has thus far used its in-house 200-megapixel sensors for the Galaxy Ultra smartphones.

A recent rumour suggested that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would come with a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor. The phone could sport a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom. It is expected to feature the next-generation ProVisual Engine.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S26 Ultra early next year with upgrades over the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It could be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S26 Edge and Galaxy S26. The brand is rumoured to discontinue the Plus variant next year.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset, which is expected to be announced in September this year. The phone is tipped to pack 16GB of RAM. It is likely to get an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone is speculated to offer the same 6.9-inch panel as its predecessor, likely sporting thinner bezels.

