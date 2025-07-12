Technology News
Heart Eyes Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Witness the ultimate blend of horror and romance, as Heart Eyes has finally hit the digital screens. This movie revolves around a couple who have been targeted by a masked man killer, who slaughters the couple on Valentine’s Day. However, things take a turn when they decide to fight back.

Updated: 12 July 2025 13:28 IST
Photo Credit: Prime Video

Heart Eyes is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video

  • Heart Eyes is an American Horror and Romance movie
  • It follows a Heart Eye Killer who chases a couple that fights back
  • Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Heart Eyes, one of the most epic blend of horror and rom-com, is an American movie that is finally ready to hit your digital screens. The movie revolves around a masked man who, every Valentine's Day, targets couples and slaughters them. However, things take a wild turn when a cynical ad executive and her hopeless romantic boyfriend become targets, but instead they decide to fight back. The movie has thrilling sequences and a gripping storyline that promises to entertain the audience until the last scene.

When and Where to Watch Heart Eyes

The movie is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will need a subscription to purchase the movie on rent.

Official Trailer and Plot of Heart Eyes

Heart Eyes revolves around a couple named Ally (portrayed by Olivia Holt) and Jay (played by Mason Gooding), who are on the verge of exploring their relationship and are targeted by the masked man named Heart Eye Killer (HEK) on Valentine's Day. This killer targets couples on every Valentine's Day and ends up slaughtering them. However, this time, the game will not be easy for him. This couple decides to fight back and initially reveal themselves as friends, to escape his terror, but we are chased by him, ultimately. The movie follows survival, fight, and uncovers the darkest secrets, when the identity of the masked man is revealed.

Cast and Crew of Heart Eyes

Directed by Josh Ruben, Heart Eyes features Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding in the lead roles. They are supported by Alex Walker, Lauren O'Hara, Latham Gaines, Amy L. Workman, Joseph Wycoff, and more. The movie has been written by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, and Michael Kennedy. The music composition has been delivered by Jay Wadley, whereas the cinematography has been done by Stephen Murphy.

Reception of Heart Eyes

The movie was theatrically released on February 7th, 2025, where it received a mixed response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.1/10.

 

