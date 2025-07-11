Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Recreate Cosmic Ray Physics Using Cold Atom in New Laboratory Study

A cold atom-based Fermi accelerator replicates cosmic ray behaviour in a controlled lab setting.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 July 2025 21:37 IST
Scientists Recreate Cosmic Ray Physics Using Cold Atom in New Laboratory Study

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ultracold atoms recreate cosmic ray acceleration using a mini-Fermi accelerator

Highlights
  • Ultracold atoms recreate Fermi acceleration in a controllable lab setup
  • Mini Fermi accelerator pushes atoms beyond 0.5 m/s using optical barriers
  • Cold atom accelerator mimics cosmic ray energy spectra with high accuracy
Advertisement

For the first time, researchers have managed to simulate a fundamental process of cosmic particle acceleration in a laboratory: the first series of discoveries that will transform our understanding of cosmic rays. Now, scientists from the Universities of Birmingham and Chicago have created a tiny, 100-micrometre Fermi accelerator, in which mobile optical potential barriers collide with trapped atoms, in a partial replica of how cosmic particles pick up energy in space. The technique not only replicates cosmic ray behaviour but also sets a new benchmark in quantum acceleration technology.

Lab-Built Fermi Accelerator Using Cold Atoms Validates Cosmic Ray Theory and Advances Quantum Tech

As per findings published in Physical Review Letters, this fully controllable setup demonstrated particle acceleration through the Fermi mechanism first proposed by physicist Enrico Fermi in 1949. Long theorised to underlie cosmic ray generation, the process had never been reliably replicated in a lab. By combining energy gains with particle losses, researchers created energy spectra similar to those observed in space, offering the first direct validation of Bell's result, a cornerstone of cosmic ray physics.

In Fermi acceleration, ultracold atoms are accelerated to more than 0.5 metres per second using laser-controlled barriers. Dr Amita Deb, a coauthor and researcher at the University of Birmingham, mentioned, ‘Our chimney is more powerful than conventional quantum nano-measurements, which are the best acceleration tools in the world so far, and while its simplicity and small size can be compelling, its lack of a theoretical speed limit is the most attractive feature.' The ultracold atomic jets could be readily controlled with high precision in the subsequent experiments.

This progress means that, for the first time, complicated astrophysical events like shocks and turbulence can be studied in a laboratory, lead author Dr Vera Guarrera stated. This opens new avenues for high-energy astrophysics and also for applications in quantum wavepacket control and quantum chemistry.

Researchers plan to find out how different behaviour affects energy cutoffs and acceleration rates. A compact Fermi accelerator of this type could be a cornerstone for studies of fundamental physics and also connect to emerging technologies such as atomtronics.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Fermi acceleration, cosmic rays, ultracold atoms, Particle Physics, quantum technology, astrophysics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Introduces Rewards Gold Cashback Program Ahead of Prime Day 2025 Sale
Elon Musk Says Grok Chatbot Is Coming to Tesla Vehicles by Next Week
Scientists Recreate Cosmic Ray Physics Using Cold Atom in New Laboratory Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 Begins on July 12 Alongside Amazon Prime Day Sale
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Smartwatches from Apple, Huawei Get These Discounts
  3. Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV Review: The Price is Right
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Early Leak Points to Camera Upgrade
  5. HP EliteBook 8 G1i Review: A Sleek and Premium Business Laptop
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Recreate Cosmic Ray Physics Using Cold Atom in New Laboratory Study
  2. Scientists Say Dark Matter Could Turn Failed Stars Into ‘Dark Dwarfs’
  3. New Gel-Based Robotic Skin Feels Touch, Heat, and Damage Like Human Flesh
  4. Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 Begins on July 12 for All Customers Alongside Amazon Prime Day Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Sony Camera Sensor
  6. Acer Aspire Go 14 Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU: Price, Features
  7. Industry Video Game Actors Pass Agreement With Studios for AI Security
  8. Samsung Days Sale 2025 Offers Up to 41 Percent Discount on Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Edge
  9. Flipkart GOAT Sale: Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to See Discounts
  10. Nvidia's Market Value Tops $4 Trillion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »