Xiaomi 15 Ultra Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configuration Tipped

Xiaomi 14 Ultra was unveiled in Black and White colours. 

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 19:22 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configuration Tipped

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Ultra was introduced in February at the MWC 2024

  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be available in black, white and silver shades
  • It is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • It is likely to be available in more memory storage combinations in China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch in China next month and the global release could take place during MWC Barcelona. Ahead of the official debut, RAM, storage details, and the colour options of the phone have leaked online. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to be available in three shades with 16GB RAM. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will arrive as a third model in the Xiaomi 15 lineup. It is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and could feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor.

A 91Mobiles report, quoting tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has shared the possible RAM, storage, and colour options of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. It is said to be launched in 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. The handset could be available in more memory storage combinations in China. 

For comparison, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration in global markets. In China, it is offered in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants. 

Further, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be reportedly available in black, white, and silver shades. It is worth noting that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was unveiled in Black and White colours. 

As mentioned, Xiaomi's much-anticipated Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to hit Chinese markets next month. The global launch could take place during the MWC 2025 event in Barcelona in March first week.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Like its siblings —Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro — the Ultra model is expected to be powered by  Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. It is likely to support wireless charging, 90W wired charging and satellite connectivity. It is expected to sport a 2K quad-curved display and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The camera setup could include a 1-inch main sensor with f/1.63 aperture and a 200-megapixel large-aperture periscope telephoto shooter. It is rumoured to have IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance.

