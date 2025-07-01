Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 3 First Impressions

The Phone 3 is Nothing's most ambitious smartphone yet, and here are our first impressions.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 July 2025 22:57 IST
Nothing Phone 3 First Impressions

Nothing Phone 3 price in India starts at Rs. 79,999

Highlights
  • The Glyph Matrix is one of the highlights of the Phone 3
  • The smartphone gets 5 years of OS and 7 years of security updates
  • The phone also gets the Essential Space feature
Advertisement

The Phone 3 is the first flagship smartphone from Nothing, a brand that's now almost five years old. The company revolutionised the entire design philosophy, starting with the TWS category with the Nothing Ear 1 and soon bringing the same DNA to smartphones. The good news is that the Phone 3 closely follows a similar philosophy, boasting decent firepower under the hood and getting some nice tricks up its sleeve. At a starting price of Rs. 79,999, the Nothing Phone 3 challenges brands like Samsung and Apple. But should you consider Nothing's all-new flagship smartphone? Here are my thoughts.

Glyph Interface

Before jumping to the overall design, I have to talk about the Phone 3's all-new Glyph Interface that enhances the overall look and the feel-good factor. To put some context, we are living through times when the phone's rear design is unfortunately boring, and there's hardly anything exciting enough, which leads us to put a case on it. Some people put it on for protection, but when there's nothing to see there except a logo or branding and the camera module, then you might use it with a case. Enters Nothing with its unique transparent design philosophy, which not only makes devices look exciting but also brings the focus back to design. The Phone 3's all-new Glyph Interface is a bold move in that direction.

nothing phone 3 back 6 nothing-phone-3

The Glyph Matrix on the back panel is making its debut on the Phone 3

The Glyph Matrix is the most notable feature of the Phone 3's rear. The 489 individually firing LEDs make the monochrome display actually useful. You can get caller ID, app notifications, battery status, and more key info at a glance. All of this while carrying forward Nothing's signature dot-matrix style. There's also a Glyph Button that makes it super easy to switch between different Glyph elements. The company has also added some elements it calls "toys," including the Glyph Mirror, Spin the Bottle, Stopwatch, Solar Clock, Magic 8 Ball, and more. I will be testing all of these features during my review, so stay tuned.

nothing phone 3 rear4 nothing-phone-3

The Phone 3 sports a triple rear setup

 

Initial Thoughts

Nothing has gone all out this time around with its camera placement, and that's one of the reasons it stands out from the rest. However, it's a bit of mixed feelings initially. Camera alignment on the Phone 3 is something you may not have seen yet, and additionally, the dot LED matrix on the top right corner. The transparent design looks as striking as it has been so far. The sides are curved, and the phone offers a great one-handed usage feel. The smartphone is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. For additional protection, Nothing has also added Corning Gorilla Glass 7i at the front and Gorilla Glass Victus at the back. From a distance, you can tell this is a Nothing product.

nothing phone 3 selfie 5 nothing-phone-3

It packs a 50-megapixel selfie shooter

 

The 6.67-inch AMOLED display offers a 460PPI pixel density and a peak brightness of 4500nits. It also gets a 120Hz refresh rate and supports 2160Hz PWM dimming. Under the hood, it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 and will be available in two configurations: 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB. I will share my thoughts on the display and performance in my review, which will be released next week.

nothing phone 3 settings3 nothing-phone-3

The Phone 3 comes with 5 years of major OS updates and 7 years of security patches

 

Out of the box, the smartphone runs Android 15 with Nothing OS running on top. At the launch, the company announced that the Phone 3 will receive Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16, soon. On the camera front, the Phone 3 gets all flagship-grade and gets tons of upgrades compared to the Nothing Phone 2. It features four 50-megapixel camera units, with three located at the back and one at the front. During the launch, I couldn't spend too much time using the camera, so I will discuss the camera quality in detail in my review. Essential Space is also available on the Phone 3 and now comes with Essential Search, a new way to interact with the phone. The company has promised that the Essential Space will get more personalised features later this year.

The battery department also gets a big boost compared to the Nothing Phone 2. It packs a 5500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. Notably, Nothing is shipping a 5150mAh battery in other markets.

nothing phone 3 UI2 nothing-phone-3

The Phone 3 sports a 92.89% screen-to-body ratio and supports HDR10+ and 4500nits of peak brightness

 

Overall, the Nothing Phone 3 packs all the bells and whistles of a flagship smartphone and with a starting price tag of Rs. 79,999, it does feel like one, too. There's no doubt that the Phone 3 feels like the most complete smartphone from Nothing so far, but is it that good to beat all the competition in the same price bracket? Well, that's one thing I can only answer after I get to spend some time with the Phone 3.

Stay tuned for our in-depth review of the Phone 3.

Disclosure: Nothing sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for the event in London.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 price in India, Nothing Phone 3 Specifications
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the editor at Gadgets 360 - with over 12 years of experience covering the technology domain. With a breadth and depth of knowledge in the field, he's done extensive work across news, features, reviews, and opinion pieces. But what's truly inspiring about Ketan is how he spends his free time. He's often found gazing at snow-capped mountains from over 20,000 feet while sitting on the hood of his car, taking in the breathtaking beauty of nature. His passion for the great ...More
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Restructures AI Division, Creates Meta Superintelligence Labs

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3 First Impressions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Launched in India With Glyph Matrix, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Moto G96 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Features Revealed; Availability Details Confirmed
  4. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Today: From Price to Features, All You Need to Know
  5. Indian Railways Launches RailOne App for Ticket Booking, More Services
  6. Nothing Headphone 1 With Up to 80 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Review: All Premium, Just Not Pro
  8. Nothing Phone 3 First Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G First Impressions
  10. Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Full Specifications Leaked: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Headphone 1 Launched in India With Up to 80 Hours of Battery Life, Transparent Design
  2. Nothing Phone 3 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, Glyph Matrix: Price, Specifications
  3. Japan Launches Final H-2A Rocket with GOSAT-GW Satellite to Monitor Climate and Oceans
  4. SpaceX Expands Starlink Network with Dual Falcon 9 Launches, Boosts Constellation Beyond 7,900 Satellites
  5. Astronomers Discover a Gigantic Supernova Remnant in the Large Magellanic Cloud
  6. The Old Guard 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch It Online?
  7. In The Lost Lands OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. The Brutalist Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Restructures AI Division, Creates Meta Superintelligence Labs
  10. Baidu Releases Ernie 4.5 Series AI Models in Open-Source, Offers Multi-Hardware Toolkits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »