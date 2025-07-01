Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) was reportedly created by the company CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. As per multiple reports, the new group was created as a part of the restructuring of the existing Meta AI division. The MSL group is now said to be heading the division with a focus on developing the next generation of large language models (LLMs) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for the company. The group will be headed by the former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang, who joined Meta this month.

Meta Hires Talent from Rivals for Superintelligence Labs

According to a Bloomberg report, Zuckerberg wrote a memo to Meta staff informing them about the restructuring process and the creation of MSL. Based on documents seen by the publication, MSL will be headed by Wang and lead the existing AI division. The Meta CEO reportedly called Wang the “most impressive founder of his generation.”

The former CEO of Microsoft-owned GitHub, Nat Friedman, will reportedly “partner with Alex to lead” MSL. Meta has reportedly made 11 new hirings for the group, with the new employees joining from rivals such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, and more.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Wang confirmed his new designation as Chief AI Officer of Meta. He also shared the list of 11 new members of the team that will join him and Friedman to form the Meta Superintelligence Labs.

Among them are former OpenAI employees such as Trapit Bansal, co-creator of the o-series models; Shuchao Bi, who co-developed GPT-4o's Voice Mode; and Huiwen Chang, the co-creator of GPT-4o's image generation capabilities. Others include former employees of DeepMind and Anthropic. The Verge claimed that each of these new hires is earning in the eight figures. Here's the full list of the team members under the MSL group:

Name Role Company Trapit Bansal Pioneered RL on chain of thought; co-creator of o-series models OpenAI Shuchao Bi Co-creator of GPT-4o Voice Mode and o4-mini; led multimodal post-training OpenAI Huiwen Chang Co-creator of GPT-4o's image generation; invented MaskGIT and Muse architectures Google Research Ji Lin Helped build o3/o4-mini, GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.5, 4o-imagegen, Operator reasoning stack OpenAI Joel Pobar Inference at Anthropic; ex-Meta on performance and ML tools Anthropic Jack Rae Pre-training lead for Gemini; reasoning for Gemini 2.5; led Gopher and Chinchilla DeepMind Hongyu Ren Co-creator of GPT-4o, 4o-mini, o1-mini, o3-mini, o3 and o4-mini; led post-training OpenAI Johan Schalkwyk Former Google Fellow; early contributor to Sesame; lead for Maya Google Pei Sun Post-training, coding, reasoning for Gemini; ex-Waymo perception model creator Google DeepMind Jiahui Yu Co-creator of o3, o4-mini, GPT-4.1, GPT-4o; led perception team; co-led multimodal OpenAI / Gemini Shengjia Zhao Co-creator of ChatGPT, GPT-4, all mini models, 4.1 and o3; led synthetic data OpenAI

“As the pace of AI progress accelerates, developing superintelligence is coming into sight. I believe this will be the beginning of a new era for humanity, and I am fully committed to doing what it takes for Meta to lead the way,” Bloomberg quoted Zuckerberg as saying.