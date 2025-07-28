Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech

In today's world, there are amazing and weird humanoid robots; however, there is one which is an eye-catching machine launched in 2025 with its battery pack. This makes it more capable of running for a full day and even seven days a week. The robot's name is Walker S2, and it has been made by the Chinese company UBTECH with dimensions of 5 feet 3 inches or 162 centimetres in height and weighs 43 kilograms or 95 pounds, which makes it a perfect size and weight for a small adult.

Walker S2: A Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery System

As per UBTECH, it is a great robot, as with the help of a 48-volt lithium battery wrapped in a dual battery system, the robot can stand for four hours and walk for two hours before the power runs out. It takes 90 minutes to recharge the battery completely once it is depleted. It is the first robot which doesn't need human interference to remove and recharge the battery, as it can do this on its own.

In a video published on July 17, 2025, on YouTube, the Walker S2 is also observed as charging its battery by approaching the station. It uses its arms to remove the battery pack, which is fitted in the back and places it into a vacant slot to recharge. It then takes out a fresh battery pack then inserts it into the dedicated port.

UBTECH's Vision: Walker S2 as the Future of Factory and Public Service Robotics

It has been reported by the Chinese publication CnEVPost that Walker S2 removes and swaps its battery pack when one of its batteries is out of power. It can also detect the remaining power left and decide whether it can swap or charge the battery pack.

This robot is designed to be used in factories and other places where it can do the jobs of humans and greet and meet customers at public places. Further, it has 20 degrees of freedom and is compatible with Bluetooth and WiFi.