iOS 18.6 Release Candidate Beta Released Alongside macOS 15.6 RC and More for Both Public and Developers

Apart from the usual and known bugs fixes, the updates don't have much in terms of new features.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2025 17:38 IST
Apple’s iOS 26 is the next big thing with a much-debated Liquid Glass theme

Highlights
  • Apple iOS 26 is still a long way off until its final release in September
  • New RC betas have just been seeded to public and developer channels
  • These betas are different from the iOS 26 updates coming this fall
As everyone debates over the opacity of Liquid Glass coming to iOS, iPadOS and other Apple operating systems this fall, the Cupertino tech giant has seeded the release candidate builds of iOS 18.6, macOS 15.6 and others to both developer and public channels. The updates aren't big on features and apart from some changes addressing the EU, there don't seem to be any new features coming to the various operating systems.

According to 9to5Mac, the arrival of the iOS 18.6 RC beta does indicate that the final build will be seeded within a week's time. The list of software updates being seeded on both developer and public channels include RC versions of OS 18.6, iPadOS 18.6, macOS 15.6, tvOS 18.6, watchOS 11.6 and HomePad 18.6. Meanwhile, the Vision OS 2.6 is only available to developers.

Given that Apple is also working on the bigger and more important iOS 26 builds for iPhone simultaneously, the new iOS 18.6 beta does not have any new or noticeable features. The updates mainly address the EU-related concerns for the third-party app marketplaces for app downloads.

Meanwhile, many Apple fans await the company's decision about its all-encompassing Liquid Glass theme, which has been the topic of major debates online, with one camp rooting for clear glass-like transparency while the other is happy with the translucent design of the last developer beta 3 update. The upcoming public beta (although not final) kind of attempts to lock down on certain features before adding more to the developer builds, so all eyes are on what Apple decides to do with its Liquid Glass theme.

Apple's iOS 26 update, aside from the Liquid Glass design interface, also brings plenty of changes to the software interface. Key among these is a smoother or more animated interface with a feeling of fluidity, changes to the lockscreen's design, and updated icons in terms of cosmetic changes. Other changes or upgrades include a new Live Translation feature in Messages, a more useful and accessible Visual Intelligence search, Call Screening, and more.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iOS 18.6, Apple iOS 18.6 Public Beta, Apple iOS 18.6 Developer Beta, iOS 26
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
