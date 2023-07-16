The Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale will end at 11:59pm on Sunday, July 16. As it draws to a close, this might be your last chance to take advantage of some super deals on the company's own Echo smart speakers. You can get great prices on a variety of Echo models including the new Echo Dot (4th Gen), and there are also bundles that include an Echo speaker and some compatible products to help you get started turning your house into a futuristic, voice-controlled smart home. The Amazon Alexa assistant can recognise multiple commands and you can even program scenes and sequences of events, for example you can change the lighting if you add smart bulbs or lamps. Here's what Amazon is offering:

This deal makes the previous-gen Echo Dot incredibly affordable. You can get started with smart home control, media streaming and using the Alexa voice assistant to manage tasks. This compact smart speaker can sit in any room of your house and will pick up your voice commands. Dozens of "skills" mean that you can integrate Alexa with popular services to check the news, order products, and get information. Apply the coupon to get an extra Rs. 250 off during the Prime Day sale.

This interesting combination gives you two Echo devices for different rooms, plus one LED smart bulb. The 3rd Gen Echo is more compact, while the 4th Gen model delivers improved sound quality for music. Place one next to your bed and one in the living room or kitchen, so you'll have access to the Alexa smart assistant wherever you go. The Wipro smart bulb can be controlled with voice commands, so you can choose your ambience and set up schedules for convenience.

The 4th Gen Echo has a smart spherical design that will look great in any setting in your home. It's available in three colours - black, blue, and white. In addition to its utility as a smart speaker, the Alexa voice assistant is one of its main draws. This bundle gets you a Wipro 16A Smart Plug adapter for just Rs. 899 extra. With a device like this, you can make heavy appliances such as an AC or water heater part of your smart home setup. Control power through an app or voice command from anywhere in the world, set schedules, and monitor power usage.

The Echo Show 5 combines the features of Echo speakers with a touch display. You can check information at a glance on the screen as well as hear it read out to you, and you can control your smart appliances as well as streaming media. It's even compatible with security cameras, and can act as a clock when in standby. The Fire TV Stick plugs into an HDMI port on your TV and gives you access to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service as well as several others, including free ones. Find content using Alexa voice search and enjoy Dolby Atmos audio.

One great way to take advantage of the display on the Echo Show series of smart displays is to hook them up with Alexa-compatible home security cameras. You can check your video feed from wherever you are, to make sure things are safe and secure. You can even use it to monitor visitors arriving at your home, or check footage on your smartphone when you're away. The Mi Smart Camera has AI-powered motion detection and is capable of night vision using infrared. It features two-way audio and a 360-degree swivel base.

