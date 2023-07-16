Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale Ends Tonight: Gadget Deals to Check Out for Work-from-Home Employees

The weekend is almost over and so is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 July 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ LinkedIn Sales Solutions

Elevate your home workstation with these gadgets, available at slashed prices in the sale

  • Prime Day Sale ends tonight at 11:59 pm in India
  • The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is for Prime members only
  • There are several deals on useful gadgets for work from home employees

The weekend is almost over and so is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. With Monday just around the corner, a recommendation for work-from-home essentials is inevitable – given the fact that a global tilt towards the work-from-home culture has been making headlines post-pandemic. Top brands like HP, OnePlus, Google and more are offering their best-sellers at impressive discounts. Here are some of these trending products on sale, that'll help you elevate your work-from-home experience. Don't forget to check for additional bank offers, coupons, and, exchange deals while placing the order.

1. HP w100 480P 30 FPS Digital Webcam with Built-in Mic

You can level up your work meetings at your home office with this webcam from HP. It supports video quality up to 640x480 pixels and is compatible with the latest version of Skype, Zoom, Facebook, and other applications. The built-in mic comes with a noise-cancellation feature that will allow for clearer audio, as per the company. You can easily attach it to your laptop or PC with the help of the accompanying tripod clip.

Buy Now: Rs. 449 (Rs. 1,498)

2. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic

Whether you are on an official call or listening to your favourite music while working, a good pair of noise-cancelling earphones are non-negotiable for work-from-home employees. The Nord Buds 2 by OnePlus come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and are claimed to deliver rich audio quality with high bass. You can also switch between different equaliser modes — bold, bass, and serenade – depending on your preference. The earbuds offer a playtime of up to seven hours for the earphones and up to 36 hours with the case.

Buy Now: Rs. 2,698 (MRP: 3,299)

3. AmazonBasics Magnetic Wireless Charger

Finding a clutter-free workspace at home can be challenging at times. This wireless charger will help you charge your devices without adding more wires/cables to your desk. It can easily charge through up to 5mm thick cases, eliminating the need to remove your phone covers. It has a USB Type-C input for charging and also offers overvoltage protection to keep your devices safe.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,149 (MRP: 2,499)

4. TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender

Dead internet spots at your home could get in the way of meeting your work deadline. This Wi-Fi extender will allow you to boost Internet coverage even in those places with a limited internet signal. It offers up to 300Mbps network speeds. You can also connect it directly to devices like Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, DVRs, and smart TVs. It also offers a smart signal indicator light that shows the signal strength of the existing router while identifying the right location to place the range extender.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,298 (MRP: Rs. 2,499)

5. Lemorele USB C Hub - USB Type-C Adapter

You can create a mini docking station at your work-from-home office with this multipurpose USB Type-C adapter. It can be used for ultra-fast data transmission or for connecting devices like audio peripherals, keyboards, and laptops. Its protection systems help in preventing over-current, over-voltage, short-circuit and high temperature, to ensure safe file transfer and storage. It can help you transfer HD movies within a matter of seconds.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,334 (MRP: 2,249)

6. HP USB Wireless Spill Resistance Keyboard and Mouse Set with 10m Working Range

Ensure a comfortable working experience with this set of wireless keyboard and mouse from HP. Both devices are well-suited for professional usage. The combo features a stylish ultra-slim design and supports energy-saving functionality.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,099 (MRP: 2,198)

7. Echo Pop Smart speaker with Alexa

Make your workstation more convenient with a virtual colleague, in the form of this newly launched smart speaker. You can use Echo Pop for setting reminders, quick spellchecks, playing music, making hands-free calls, or controlling your devices remotely. It can be used both as a standalone speaker as well as a Bluetooth speaker. You can choose Echo Pop from amongst these shades – black, green, purple, and white. Being compact in design, it should also not take up much space on your work desk.

Buy Now: Rs. 3,949 (MRP: Rs. 4,999)

