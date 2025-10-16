Dreame F10 Review: Good Cleaning Performance for an Affordable Price

Robot vacuum cleaners have revolutionised the smart home category, making tedious household chores much easier with minimal human effort. These machines automate daily cleaning, with smart features like mapping, vacuuming, and mopping. They have become a must-have for modern homes. The Dreame F10 is the latest addition in this segment from Xiaomi's sister brand, Dreame.

The Dreame F10 is a robot vacuum cleaner that doesn't come with an intimidating price tag. It is competitively priced alongside top models from brands like Agaro, Eureka Forbes, and iRobot. It may not be Dreame's most high-end offering (unlike the premium X40 Ultra priced at Rs. 1,29,999), but it certainly isn't an entry-level model either.

Priced at Rs. 21,999, the Dreame F10 features vacuuming and mopping functions, along with auto-charging support, making it a compelling mid-range option. Amazon is currently offering the device for Rs. 16,999, significantly lower than the original price tag.

We have been testing the Dreame F10 for the past week. Is it worth investing in over other popular robot vacuums in the market? Let's take a closer look at how it performs in real-world use, examining aspects such as navigation, battery life, cleaning efficiency, and maintenance.

Dreame F10: What's in the Box and Design

The retail box of Dreame F10 includes the robot with a pre-installed mop pad and cleaning tool, charging dock, a side brush, water tank, and documents. Dreame has not included a cleaning solution with this model. The robot cleaner has a glossy disc shape with a raised area on top that houses a navigation system. It has a matte finish. It houses a 570ml dust bag and a 235ml water tank for mopping. There are two buttons at the top for starting or pausing cleaning and returning to the dock. These can be used to control the core functions of the cleaner without setting up the app, but the full functionality of the device can only be accessed through the paired app.

Dreame F10 includes a 235ml water tank

The initial setup of the Dreame F10 is simple with the Dreamehome app, which is available on iOS and Android. The charging dock can be connected to the power source and charged. The robot features a QR code, and once you connect it to the Wi-Fi network, the app will guide you through installation. The setup is almost identical to that of Dreame L10s Ultra and Dreame X40 Ultra (Review).

Once powered on, the Dreame F10 quickly creates a virtual map of your floor plan. With less than five minutes, it identified walls, furniture, bedrooms, and cupboards in my 1,200-square-foot apartment. After mapping, you can customise the layout by labelling rooms, setting no-go zones and virtual walls. However, I did notice some minor inaccuracies. It mistakenly counted my bedroom twice, likely due to the area beside a box-type wooden cot and also identified the foyer entry as a bedroom. Still, the mapping was on the mark and covered every corner of the house.

The Dreame Home App also allow to set up multi-floor maps for people with double-storey buildings. The charging status and cleaning status of the robot can be seen on the paired app. We can schedule cleaning cycles, vacuum or mop or do both in specific rooms or zones and create no-go zones, no mop zones for areas that you don't want to be cleaned.

I set the utility area of my kitchen as a no-go zone during the second cleaning run, and the Dreame F10 followed it accurately without entering the marked space. Besides the app, it can be controlled through the Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri as well.

Dreame F10: Cleaning and Overall Performance

The Dreame F10 features a rubber floating brush, and it efficiently picks up everything from dust to short and shoulder-length hair. With up to 13,000Pa suction power, this vacuum and mop combo tackles crumbs and pet hair, then follows up with mopping. For dried stains and challenging spillages, it needs a few runs.

With the Dreame F10, you can choose between vacuuming, mopping, or a combination of both, depending on your cleaning requirements. The device features four power modes — Quiet, Standard, Strong, and Turbo — and the latter offering maximum suction at the cost of more battery usage.

Dreame F10 features a rubber floating brush

In the Turbo mode, it took 48 minutes to sweep and mop my 2BHK flat, with bearable noise levels. You can schedule it to clean while you're away from the phone, so your weekends stay chore-free. The 2-in-1 vacuum-and-mop system is effective and lightweight; the robot weighs 3.28kg, while the compact dock weighs 0.38kg. The lightweight build comes with a con: the robot occasionally shifts the dock out of place when returning to charge. The mop leaves a clean finish without streaks and excess water, thanks to adjustable low, medium, and high-water flow settings. This attention to water control helps prevent smearing, which is visible on the marble.

The suction power of Dreame F10 is impressive for its price range. It also features a new Carpet Boost function that automatically adjusts suction according to rug thickness, which is ideal for homes with fully carpeted floors. In my case, with just a few small rugs in the bedroom and living area, the robot sometimes ended up dragging my lightweight cotton bathmats in its cleaning run. So after the first run, I had to roll them up to prevent the robot from going over them. It occasionally misses corners or tight spots in the run, but in open and accessible areas, the robot performs cleaning efficiently.

The charging dock is compact

The Dreame F10 uses a Smart Pathfinder navigation system for scanning and mapping rooms to create cleaning routes. The feature handles cliff detection and moves across multiple surfaces. It is also claimed to climb thresholds up to 20mm, which could be ideal for the varied flooring in Indian homes. In my testing, the navigation was quite effective. Apart from occasionally dragging lighter mats, it smartly avoided obstacles like a few furniture and laundry bags, even those not present during the initial mapping.

The Dreame F10 robot vacuum didn't come with a self-empty dock, so after every cleaning cycle, we have to remove the hair tangled around the brushes and clogged filters and clean the mop pad to ensure that it continues performing at its best. The dust bag also necessitated weekly emptying before it gets too full, but for a large home with kids and pets, it may need almost constant emptying.

Dreame F10: Battery Life

The Dreame F10 is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery, and the company is promising up to 300 minutes of runtime on a single charge. During my testing, it successfully vacuumed and mopped the entire area on a single charge, taking approximately 45 minutes. When the battery runs low, it automatically returns to the dock for recharging.

Charging from 0 to 100 percent takes approximately one hour. Once recharged, it resumes cleaning from where it left off. The robot also gives voice alerts for battery levels and other important updates.

In the Turbo mode, the robot took around 50 minutes to vacuum and mop the entire house thoroughly. In this mode, which consumes more power for stronger suction, the device still had 50% battery left after completing the run.

Verdict

The Dreame F10 is a solid choice for families in small to mid-sized homes, especially those with open floors and minimal furniture. It also performs reasonably well in carpeted areas for its price. If you live in a larger house, with a mix of hardwood floors, carpeted rooms, and high-pile rugs, this robot vacuum may not be the ideal choice. While it lacks advanced features like a self-drying system found in the premium models, it still delivers strong, commendable cleaning performance for regular household cleaning in its price segment.

With voice assistant support and app control, Dreame F10 offers many of the smart features seen in higher-end models, but at a fraction of the cost. If you're a budget shopper looking for a well-rounded 2-in-1 robot mop and vacuum, you can stop your search right here.

Rating 7/10

Pros:

Decent suction power

Budget-friendly price point

Stands on its own without a dock

Reliable navigation

Cons: