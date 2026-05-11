Samsung has announced its Certified Re-Newed programme in India. The programme brings refurbished Galaxy smartphones, including the flagship and mid-range models, to consumers at reduced prices. Currently, the programme includes Certified Re-Newed versions of the Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy A series models. The refurbished phones come with the latest software versions and the same one-year warranty offered with brand-new models.

Samsung Now Offers More Affordable Refurbished Galaxy S, Galaxy A Series Models

Under Samsung's Certified Re-Newed programme, Samsung is currently selling refurbished Galaxy devices to consumers at slashed rates. The refurbished phones are available through Samsung.com and the Samsung Shop app. The Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S25 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage is priced at Rs. 97,499, compared to its original launch price of Rs. 1,29,999.

Similarly, the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S25 with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage is listed for Rs. 58,749, while the new model costs Rs. 62,999. The Galaxy A56 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for Rs. 32,749, instead of the original price of Rs. 44,999.

Lastly, the Galaxy A36 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available for Rs. 23,249, whereas the original version costs Rs. 32,999.

Samsung says all handsets under the Certified Re-Newed programme undergo an in-house refurbishment process, including detailed inspection, functional testing and software validation. The company states that the handsets are restored using original Samsung parts and are packaged in new boxes with a quick start guide, a data cable and an ejector pin. Data removal is claimed to be done for all smartphones.

Every smartphone sold under the Certified Re-Newed programme gets the latest software updates and is covered by a one-year manufacturer warranty, similar to newly purchased Galaxy devices. Samsung Certified Re-Newed smartphones are unlocked and compatible with the carrier of your choice.

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