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Samsung Launches Certified Re-Newed Programme in India; Offers Refurbished Galaxy S25, Galaxy A56 Models

Samsung is selling refurbished Galaxy smartphones via Samsung.com and the Samsung Shop app.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 19:17 IST
Samsung Launches Certified Re-Newed Programme in India; Offers Refurbished Galaxy S25, Galaxy A56 Models

Photo Credit: Samsung

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S25 with 256GB of storage is listed for Rs. 58,749

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Highlights
  • Samsung has announced its Certified Re-Newed programme
  • It offers refurbished Galaxy smartphones
  • These devices ship with the latest software
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Samsung has announced its Certified Re-Newed programme in India. The programme brings refurbished Galaxy smartphones, including the flagship and mid-range models, to consumers at reduced prices. Currently, the programme includes Certified Re-Newed versions of the Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy A series models. The refurbished phones come with the latest software versions and the same one-year warranty offered with brand-new models.

Samsung Now Offers More Affordable Refurbished Galaxy S, Galaxy A Series Models

Under Samsung's Certified Re-Newed programme, Samsung is currently selling refurbished Galaxy devices to consumers at slashed rates. The refurbished phones are available through Samsung.com and the Samsung Shop app. The Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S25 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage is priced at Rs. 97,499, compared to its original launch price of Rs. 1,29,999.

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Similarly, the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S25 with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage is listed for Rs. 58,749, while the new model costs Rs. 62,999. The Galaxy A56 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for Rs. 32,749, instead of the original price of Rs. 44,999.

Lastly, the Galaxy A36 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available for Rs. 23,249, whereas the original version costs Rs. 32,999.

Samsung says all handsets under the Certified Re-Newed programme undergo an in-house refurbishment process, including detailed inspection, functional testing and software validation. The company states that the handsets are restored using original Samsung parts and are packaged in new boxes with a quick start guide, a data cable and an ejector pin. Data removal is claimed to be done for all smartphones.

Every smartphone sold under the Certified Re-Newed programme gets the latest software updates and is covered by a one-year manufacturer warranty, similar to newly purchased Galaxy devices. Samsung Certified Re-Newed smartphones are unlocked and compatible with the carrier of your choice.

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Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • 6 years of software support
  • Decent performance
  • Bright screen
  • Speakers are loud
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • Average battery life
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Certified Renewed Programme, Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A56
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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