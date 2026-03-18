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Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum With 19,000Pa Vormax Suction Launched in India, Dreame D20 Ultra Tags Along

Dreame L40 Ultra AE features a liftable rubber brush and the TriCut Brush 3.0 system.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 17:29 IST
Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum With 19,000Pa Vormax Suction Launched in India, Dreame D20 Ultra Tags Along

Photo Credit: Dreame

Dreame D20 Ultra delivers up to 13,000Pa of suction through its Vormax system

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Highlights
  • Dreame L40 Ultra AE and D20 Ultra combine vacuuming and mopping functions
  • Dreame L40 Ultra AE has a 3DAdapt system
  • Dreame D20 Ultra uses Pathfinder technology
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The Dreame L40 Ultra AE and Dreame D20 Ultra robot vacuum cleaners were launched in India on Wednesday. The new models combine vacuuming and mopping functions with the company's Vormax suction technology and feature 5,200mAh battery units. The robot cleaners have a round shape, and they include a tall docking station. There are dust bags in the docks with a 3.2 litre capacity that are claimed to last up to 100 days of use. The Dreame L40 Ultra AE offers 19,000Pa suction power, while the D20 Ultra has 13,000Pa. The former comes with auto-emptying, auto-tank water refilling, and auto-solution adding features. It also offers hot water cleaning and hot air drying of mop pads.

Dreame L40 Ultra AE, Dreame D20 Ultra Price in India and Availability

Dreame L40 Ultra AE is priced at Rs. 59,999 in India. The Dreame D20 Ultra, on the other hand, costs Rs. 39,999. Both Robot Vacuums can be purchased from Amazon India and select Croma stores.

The company says the Dreame D20 Ultra and L40 Ultra AE come with a one-year warranty. 

Dreame L40 Ultra AE Features

The Dreame L40 Ultra AE uses a TurboForce motor that delivers up to 19,000Pa of Vormax suction. It has a liftable rubber brush and the TriCut Brush 3.0 system with an in-built hair cutting blade for removing tangles. It employs the MopExtend technology to lift the robotic arms to clean tight and narrow spaces. It uses RoboSwing functionality to extend into tight corners, edges, and under low furniture. 

d20 ultra l40 ultra ae Dreame L40 Ultra AE and Dreame D20 Ultra

Dreame D20 Ultra and Dreame L40 Ultra AE
Photo Credit: Dreame

 

For navigation, the Dreame L40 Ultra AE has a 3DAdapt system. The robot includes a multifunctional PowerDock that supports hands-free maintenance with features like auto-emptying and water refilling. The device also offers mop washing with 75-degree Celsius hot water and hot drying. Additionally, it has a self-cleaning washboard designed to minimise water stains and prevent odours.

The Dreame L40 Ultra AE works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri. It has a 5,200mAh battery. The robot vacuum self-empties dust into a 3.2L dust bag in the dock, and it is advertised to provide up to 100 days of usage.

Dreame D20 Ultra Features

The Dreame D20 Ultra delivers up to 13,000Pa of suction through its Vormax system. It has a DuoScrub mopping system featuring two rotary mops for scrubbing and mopping the floors. This model also uses RoboSwing technology and offers up to 100 days of hands-free dust collection with the 3.2L dust bag.

Navigation of Dreame D20 Ultra is handled by Pathfinder technology, along with 3DAdapt obstacle avoidance to avoid collision with furniture and other obstacles. It has ultrasonic carpet sensing for cleaning, and the robot can lift the mop pads up to 10.55mm. It houses a 5,200mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 250 minutes of runtime on a single charge.

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Further reading: Dreame D20 Ultra, Dreame L40 Ultra AE, Dreame L40 Ultra AE Price in India, Dreame L40 Ultra AE Specifications, Dreame D20 Ultra Price in India, Dreame D20 Ultra Specifications, Dreame
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum With 19,000Pa Vormax Suction Launched in India, Dreame D20 Ultra Tags Along
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