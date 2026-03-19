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Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC Release – System Requirements, Features and All You Need to Know

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach takes place 11 months after the events of the first title, continuing the journey of Sam Porter Bridges.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 March 2026 06:00 IST
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC Release – System Requirements, Features and All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Kojima Productions

Death Stranding 2 features a star-studded cast, including Normal Reedus, Lea Seydoux and Elle Fanning

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Highlights
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launched on PS5 on June 26, 2025
  • The game follows Sam as he connects Australia to the chiral network
  • It is available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store
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Death Stranding 2 has officially arrived on PC, less than a year after its initial launch exclusively on the PlayStation 5. It brings Hideo Kojima's ambitious sequel to a wider audience beyond consoles. The sequel to 2019's PlayStation 4 exclusive once again puts players in the shoes of Norman Reedus' Sam Porter Bridges, returning to its signature “delivery-driven” gameplay that famously earned the original the tongue-in-cheek “FedEx simulator” tag among players. Now available on PC, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach offers enhanced visuals, performance options, and expanded accessibility.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – The Story So Far

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is developed by Kojima Productions, led by Hideo Kojima. The game takes place roughly 11 months after the events of the first title, continuing the journey of Sam Porter Bridges. In the sequel, Sam teams up with Fragile as part of a new organisation called Drawbridge, which aims to reconnect isolated survivors, but instead of the United Cities of America (UCA), this time across the Australian continent.

The story explores the deeper consequences of reconnecting humanity, a central theme of the original game, while introducing new threats and mysteries. Players will encounter the familiar antagonist Higgs, excellently voiced by Troy Baker, along with a new and rapidly evolving entity known as “Tomorrow”.

Interestingly, while the original Death Stranding took around five years to arrive on PC after its PlayStation release, the sequel has been brought to PC in less than a year.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Price and Availability

The price of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC version is set at Rs. 4,999 for the Standard Edition. Players can also purchase the game's Digital Deluxe Edition, priced at Rs. 5,999. It includes the following:

  • Machine Gun [MP] (Lv1) early unlock
  • Patch 70: Quokka
  • Patch 71: Chiral Cat
  • Patch 72: Why Me?
  • Battle Skeleton: Gold (Lv1, Lv2, Lv3)
  • Boost Skeleton: Gold (Lv1, Lv2, Lv3)
  • Bokka Skeleton: Gold (Lv1, Lv2, Lv3)

The game is available for purchase via the Epic Games Store and Steam storefronts beginning today (March 19).

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC-Exclusive Features 

The PC version of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach introduces a range of PC-exclusive technologies, including support for NVIDIA DLSS 4, AMD FSR 4, and Intel XeSS 2. These are claimed to offer a wide range of upscaling and frame generation options.

Among the highlights is Pico upscaling, a “Progressive Image Compositor” developed by Guerrilla for the Decima engine. Previously limited to PlayStation consoles, it can be used across supported GPUs. As per PlayStation, it also works alongside dynamic resolution scaling and frame generation features to deliver improved performance.

On PC, the Death Stranding sequel supports ultra-wide aspect ratios, with cutscenes designed for 21:9 displays and gameplay extending to 32:9 screens. PlayStation said that players using standard 16:9 monitors can also enable widescreen modes for a broader field of view (FoV).

There are additional features too, like native anti-aliasing (AA), dynamic resolution scaling, and extensive graphics settings.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC Requirements

PlayStation has shared a list of hardware recommendations for a variety of presets and resolutions to help players achieve the optimal playing experience.

Minimum Requirements

To run the game at the basic 1080p at 30fps on low settings, players will need at least an Intel Core i3-10100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM. On the graphics side, the game requires an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8GB) GPU.

The system must be running Windows 10 or Windows 11 (version 1909 or newer), and the game requires 150GB of SSD storage.

For a more optimised experience at 1440p resolution and 60fps on high settings, the recommended specifications include an Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X processor, along with 16GB of RAM. Players will also need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 GPU.

Similar to the minimum requirements, the game requires Windows 10/11 (version 1909 or newer) and 150GB SSD storage.

The complete list of PC requirements for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is listed below:

Category Minimum Medium High (Recommended) Very High
Graphics Preset Low Medium High Very High
Avg Performance 1080p @ 30 FPS 1080p @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS
GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB AMD Radeon RX 6600 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 AMD Radeon RX 6800 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT
CPU Intel Core i3-10100 AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Intel Core i5-11400 AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Intel Core i7-11700 AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Intel Core i7-11700 AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
RAM 16GB 16GB 16GB 16GB
OS Windows 10/11 (Version 1909 or newer) Windows 10/11 (Version 1909 or newer) Windows 10/11 (Version 1909 or newer) Windows 10/11 (Version 1909 or newer)
Storage 150GB SSD 150GB SSD 150GB SSD 150GB SSD
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Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Thought-provoking, emotional story
  • Stunning visuals and setting
  • Social gameplay systems
  • Evocative music
  • Strong cast of new characters
  • Bad
  • Excess of tools and technology
  • No added depth to action
  • Server connection issues
Read detailed Sony Death Stranding 2: On The Beach review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

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Further reading: Death Stranding 2 On The Beach, Death Stranding 2, Death Stranding 2 PC, Kojima Productions, PlayStation
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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