My early memories of projectors go back to school, when we watched movies like Pather Panchali and a few Charlie Chaplin films, such as The Kid, with hundreds of students looking at a wall washed in silver and white light. Even today, projectors instantly bring back nostalgia. Later, in college, the equipment improved, with portable projectors replacing the older setups. Today's projectors aren't one-size-fits-all anymore. Some are designed for home theatres, others for office presentations or more specialised tasks, and some are designed with easy portability in mind. Projectors are growing in popularity, and brands like ViewSonic, Lumio, BenQ and more are helping bring focus to a segment that was previously underrated.

One of ViewSonic's newest portable projectors is the M1 Max, priced above Rs. 1 lakh in India. It features Full HD 1080p resolution, Harman Kardon-tuned speakers, a flexible stand that allows for projection in various directions, a Google TV interface, and an in-built battery. But is it really the best portable projector you can buy right now at this premium price? Let's find out in this review.

The ViewSonic M1 Max is priced at Rs. 1,35,000 (MRP) in India. It is currently available on Flipkart for a discounted price of Rs. 92,227.

ViewSonic M1 Max Design and Specifications

Product Size: 182x141x62mm

Weight: 0.96kg

Most projectors are bulky and difficult to handle and set up. The ViewSonic M1 Max feels different thanks to its compact, travel-friendly build. It comes with a fabric wrap like the previous ViewSonic M1 Pro model. Along with the projector, you get a compact carrying case, adapter and a well-designed remote control. The remote has all the required buttons for streaming.

The ViewSonic M1 Max projector has an autofocus sensor for controlling the projection. It features a keypad with three buttons on the body for basic functions, such as controlling volume and playback for supported sources. At the back is the Harman Kardon logo. Exhaust vents are placed on both sides of the projector.

The stand is one of the highlights of the ViewSonic M1 Max; I think it also contributes to the higher price tag. The stand is well-designed and doubles as a lens cover, offering protection when the projector is not in use. This design allows projection at any angle by swivelling the stand, whether straight at a wall or upwards to watch movies on the ceiling while lying down. The lens cover also serves as a wake-and-sleep button. The projector turns on or off by opening or closing the stand. When it's on, a soft light shines through the fabric wrap to show the device is working, along with indicator lights that display the battery level.

The ViewSonic M1 Max comes with a fabric wrap

All the ports are neatly hidden under a magnetic flap on the left side. These include a DC In (19V) port, USB-C (5V/1A), Audio Out, HDMI, and a USB-A port (5V/1A).

With the adjustment stand, the ViewSonic M1 Max measures 182 x 141 x 62 mm. The built-in stand of the projectors supports 360-degree projection. The stand is sturdy and works well on flat surfaces. However, it doesn't sit well on soft or uneven surfaces, such as an upholstered bed or sofa. It uses automatic horizontal and vertical keystone correction. The projector also allows four-corner adjustment. If needed, the projector can be mounted on a tripod or other accessories, and it can even be placed on its back to project directly onto the ceiling.

Despite weighing under one kilogram, the projector offers a decent range of connectivity options. The HDMI port and the 3.5mm audio jack can be used with external sound systems, while the USB ports can be used to play content directly from pendrives or hard disks. It also supports 5GHz Wi-Fi for wireless streaming.

ViewSonic M1 Max Features and Performance

Projection System: 0.23-inch

Resolution Support: full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Image Size: 40-inch to 100-inch

Local Storage: Total 8GB

Light Source Type: LED Brightness: 500 (LED Lumens)

The ViewSonic M1 Max is a 1080p smart LED portable projector with built-in Google TV. The projector offers 8GB of internal storage. You can connect the projector to Wi-Fi and access streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and more without needing an external dongle. It uses a 0.23-inch Full HD projection system with a native resolution of 1,920 × 1,080. The projector is rated at 500 LED lumens and has a contrast ratio of 120,000:1. Its LED light source is rated to last up to 60,000 hours, so users don't have to worry about lamp replacements or regular maintenance.

The stand of the ViewSonic M1 Max supports 360-degree projection

I find setting up the ViewSonic M1 Max is quick and easy. It comes with automatic horizontal and vertical keystone correction of up to ±40 degrees and instant autofocus. The instant autofocus is quick and ensures a properly aligned image, even if the projector isn't perfectly positioned. It is handy when moving the projector from one room to another during use. That said, I felt the best image quality is delivered when the projector is placed straight and aimed horizontally at a wall.

With a throw ratio of 1.2 and a projection size ranging from 40 to 100 inches, the ViewSonic M1 Max is well-suited for small living areas, bedrooms or casual home theatre setups. The Full HD resolution provides sharp visuals with good contrast. The 500 lumens are sufficient for viewing in rooms with some ambient light, offering a mini theatre experience. Image clarity decreases in daylight and when the blinds are open.

ViewSonic M1 Max allows 4-corner adjustment

In a well-ventilated bedroom during the day, I was able to see the home screen and its icons clearly with all colour options. Even around noon, the shows were watchable with closed doors and sheer curtains. However, when all blinds and doors are left open, the screen washed out into bright white light, with only a few icons remaining visible. The projector performs best in dark or dim rooms, where colours look more vibrant and engaging, while outdoor and brightly lit use remains a challenge.

Further, the relatively high input lag of 165ms makes it less ideal for serious gaming. That said, it can still be used for casual Nintendo Switch sessions or video calls like FaceTime on a larger screen, without needing a docking station.

Audio output is available via Bluetooth 5.0 or the 3.5mm jack, while the built-in dual 3W Harman Kardon–tuned speakers deliver clear, sufficiently loud sound for casual viewing. Fan noise is well controlled at around 26dB in normal mode, making it barely noticeable during use. During normal operation, the exhaust system pushes out warm air from vents on both sides, and a faint fan hum can be heard when standing close to the projector. However, it's not distracting.

All the ports are hidden under a magnetic flap on the left side of the projector

I was particularly happy with the sound quality while watching movies with a group or sitting two to three metres away from the projector. The Harman Kardon speakers are well-tuned for movies, and I never felt the need to connect an external wired speaker. It also lets you pair wireless headphones or a Bluetooth soundbar and speaker with the projector or even use the projector's speakers to play audio from your phone.

I found the audio quality over Bluetooth headphones and speakers impressive during my testing. I watched several episodes of Season 5 of Emily in Paris on the projector and could clearly catch the subtle details, like Emily's footsteps, alongside other background sounds. The car chase in Durandhar and the background scores in a few thriller films also came through as punchy and engaging.

ViewSonic M1 Max: Battery

Battery: 12,000mAh

Power Consumption, Normal: 46W

The ViewSonic M1 Max boasts a 12,000 mAh built-in battery, which adds to its portability. ViewSonic claims it lasts up to two hours in normal mode, and my testing showed up to 1 hour and 40 minutes, which is enough for a normal movie.

ViewSonic M1 Max includes a remote

You might need to keep the projector plugged in for watching Indian movies, which usually run for two to three hours. If you are using it for a fun movie night and sleepover, the battery life is perfectly adequate. But for outdoor use without a nearby power source, it can be a limitation. The projector can also be charged using a power bank, which is especially useful while travelling. For this, the power bank must support USB Power Delivery (PD) and deliver at least 45W (15V/3A).

Verdict

The ViewSonic M1 Max is a solid choice as a portable entertainment device rather than a complete home theatre system. Its full HD resolution, LED light source, multiple connectivity options, and built-in battery make it an apt option for buyers who prioritise convenience and flexibility. The brightness struggles in well-lit spaces, so it's not ideal for a full-time outdoor viewing experience. Also, it's not the best option for serious gaming, but the projector still delivers a pleasant viewing experience for movies, streaming, and casual gaming. The built-in Harman Kardon speaker is loud and clear, and support for USB-C streaming and wireless screen mirroring adds to its ease of use.

When we look at the pricing, the ViewSonic M1 Max is aimed at a niche audience and may feel expensive, especially when you can buy a capable 100-inch TV for similar money. However, there are a few alternatives on the market that offer the same level of portability, and you can consider affordable models like the Lumio Arc 7.

Although the ViewSonic M1 Max offers more features and is apt for occasional movie and TV sessions, if you prefer portability and flexibility, and the price isn't a deal-breaker, then the ViewSonic M1 Max is recommended.

Price (at the time of this review): MRP: 1,35,000

Review Rating:

Design: 9

9 Performance: 8

8 VFM: 8

8 Overall: 8

Pros:

Portable, convenient lens cover and stand

Good connectivity options

Decent performance

Good sound quality for a portable projector

Support for charging through a power bank

Cons:

Expensive

Less suitable for fast-paced titles

Battery life can be improved for this price range

