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Xiaomi 18 Fold With Xring O3 Chip Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi 18 Fold allegedly surfaced on the Geekbench AI website with model number 2608BPX34C.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 15:56 IST
Xiaomi 18 Fold With Xring O3 Chip Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 18 Fold will be released alongside the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 Fold will be unveiled later this month
  • Xring O3 chip features a 10-core CPU
  • Xiaomi 18 Fold is rumoured to come with a 6,000mAh battery
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Xiaomi 18 Fold will be launched in China later this month. While Xiaomi remains tight-lipped about the foldable phone's exact launch date, it has reportedly surfaced on Geekbench, offering an early look at performance. The Xiaomi 18 Fold is already confirmed to ship with the company's proprietary Xring O3 chipset. It will be released alongside the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max. The new foldable phone will succeed Xiaomi Mix Fold 4.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Surfaced on Geekbench

As spotted by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the Xiaomi 18 Fold surfaced on the Geekbench AI website with model number 2608BPX34C, showcasing the performance of its custom Xring O3 chipset. The screenshot of the listing shows a single-precision score of 629 points and a half-precision score of 799 points. It appears to have a quantised score of 634 points.

As per the listing, the Xring O3 chip features a 10-core CPU with two high-performance cores clocked at 4.36GHz. It has four cores clocked at 3.69GHz and four cores at 3.15GHz. For graphics, it has a Mali-G2-Ultra-NX MC16 GPU. The tested unit has 16GB of RAM and runs on Android 17.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Xiaomi 18 Fold will be unveiled later this month, succeeding the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, which was launched in 2024 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The release date and official pricing remain under wraps for now, but it is confirmed to be released alongside the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max, which will also ship with Xring O3.

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is rumoured to come with a 6,000mAh battery. The foldable is likely to support 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It is speculated to sport a 6.56-inch cover display and a 7.76-inch internal display. Both panels are said to feature LTPO technology and offer a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It could feature a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel sensor and two telephoto cameras. It is likely to have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 18 Fold

upcoming
Xiaomi 18 Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.56-inch
Cover Display 7.76-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 17
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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Fold, Xiaomi 18 Fold specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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