Dyson has launched its Airwrap i.d. in a new colour option in India. The new colour variant was introduced as part of the Raksha Bandhan celebration. The hair styling tool offers Bluetooth connectivity and allows users to personalise their hair profile. It has a motor spinning at 110,000rpm and offers an airflow of 13.5 litres per second. The Dyson Airwrap i.d. was previously offered in three colour options in India. It is compatible with the MyDyson app.

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Price in India

Through a press release on Tuesday, Dyson announced the launch of the Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer in a limited-edition Ceramic Khaki colourway in the country. The new colour variant of Dyson Airwrap i.d is now listed for sale via the company's India website and Dyson stores for Rs. 49,900.

The new colour variant will be available alongside the Vinca Blue/Topaz Orange, Copper and Ceramic Pink colour options, which have been available in India since their debut.

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Features

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer features Bluetooth technology and lets users personalise their hair profile and automatically dry, curl, wave, straighten, smooth, and volumise hair with the push of a button. It includes a pressure motor that spins at 110,000rpm. This 6-in-1 styling device is compatible with the MyDyson app. It has a rated power consumption of 1,300W. It delivers an airflow of 13.5 litres per second.

Users can create a hair profile on the paired app, and the machine will automatically set schedules to wrap, curl and set hair. Dyson states that its intelligent heat control keeps the temperature of the hair styler below 150 degrees Celsius, preventing extreme heat damage.

The company claims that the Dyson Airwrap i.d. adapts heat, airflow and styling timings to suit different hair types and can remember preferred styling settings. The retail box includes a Conical Airwrap barrel, a 40mm Airwrap long barrel and an Anti-Snag Loop Brush. The package also includes a volumising brush with bristles, a Dryer+Flyaway smoother, and a Fast Dryer. In addition to the styling attachments, the retail box includes a filter cleaning brush for maintenance. It weighs approximately 0.59kg.