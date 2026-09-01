WhatsApp recently previewed a Scam Alert feature designed to keep the privacy of users' messages. Now, the Meta-owned messaging platform seems to be gearing up to launch another privacy-focused feature designed to safeguard users from unofficial WhatsApp Web clients. WhatsApp is said to be testing a new warning for Android users that will appear when they connect their account through an unofficial WhatsApp Web client. This alert will reportedly be displayed in the Linked Devices section. This feature could help users identify third-party or unofficial WhatsApp Web clients.

WhatsApp Tests New Feature to Flag Unofficial Web Clients

As spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the platform is testing a new warning for Android users that appears when they connect their account through a third-party or unofficial WhatsApp Web client. This will alert users to switch to the official WhatsApp Web to keep their account safe.

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

As mentioned, the warning will reportedly appear in the Linked devices screen. The report includes a screenshot, offering a glimpse at how it works. The warning will be shown at the bottom of the screen, asking users to switch to the official client to continue. Users can dismiss the warning.

Unofficial WhatsApp Web clients can leak data and files to third-party software, and using unauthorised clients puts user privacy at risk. Official WhatsApp Web with end-to-end encryption can be accessed at Web.whatsapp.com.

WhatsApp recently teased a new Scam Alert feature to alert users about potential scam messages. It uses an on-device machine learning model and shows warnings in the chat that allow users to block and report the chat. If the warning is shown incorrectly, users can ignore it and continue their chat. This optional feature is now in beta testing.

The Meta-owned app recently rolled out audio call and video call support on its Web version. It supports one-on-one and group conversations, and the calls are end-to-end encrypted. Web users also got access to features like screen sharing and reactions during calls.