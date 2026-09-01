Technology News
English Edition

WhatsApp Could Soon Show Warning for Unofficial Web Clients

WhatsApp's warning will reportedly appear in the Linked devices screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 17:58 IST
WhatsApp Could Soon Show Warning for Unofficial Web Clients

Photo Credit: Reuters

Unofficial WhatsApp Web clients can leak data and files to use third-party softwares

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • WhatsApp is testing a new warning for Android users
  • Warning will reportedly appear in the Linked devices screen
  • . This will alert users to switch to the official WhatsApp Web
Advertisement

WhatsApp recently previewed a Scam Alert feature designed to keep the privacy of users' messages. Now, the Meta-owned messaging platform seems to be gearing up to launch another privacy-focused feature designed to safeguard users from unofficial WhatsApp Web clients. WhatsApp is said to be testing a new warning for Android users that will appear when they connect their account through an unofficial WhatsApp Web client. This alert will reportedly be displayed in the Linked Devices section. This feature could help users identify third-party or unofficial WhatsApp Web clients.

WhatsApp Tests New Feature to Flag Unofficial Web Clients

As spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the platform is testing a new warning for Android users that appears when they connect their account through a third-party or unofficial WhatsApp Web client. This will alert users to switch to the official WhatsApp Web to keep their account safe.

VoltWhatsapp Discussion
Explore More...

wabetainfo warning Whatsapp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

As mentioned, the warning will reportedly appear in the Linked devices screen. The report includes a screenshot, offering a glimpse at how it works. The warning will be shown at the bottom of the screen, asking users to switch to the official client to continue. Users can dismiss the warning.

Unofficial WhatsApp Web clients can leak data and files to third-party software, and using unauthorised clients puts user privacy at risk. Official WhatsApp Web with end-to-end encryption can be accessed at Web.whatsapp.com.

WhatsApp recently teased a new Scam Alert feature to alert users about potential scam messages. It uses an on-device machine learning model and shows warnings in the chat that allow users to block and report the chat. If the warning is shown incorrectly, users can ignore it and continue their chat. This optional feature is now in beta testing.

The Meta-owned app recently rolled out audio call and video call support on its Web version. It supports one-on-one and group conversations, and the calls are end-to-end encrypted. Web users also got access to features like screen sharing and reactions during calls.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Web, WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp For Android, WhatsApp Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo T5x 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G Get Price Hikes in India: See New Prices

Related Stories

WhatsApp Could Soon Show Warning for Unofficial Web Clients
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G Max Review: Familiar Design, Genuinely Good Cameras
  2. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank Set to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Could See Major Camera Hardware Changes
  4. Vivo X500 Pro Max Camera Sample Revealed; Leak Reveals Huge Island
  5. Apple Leadership Shakeup: Phil Schiller Gives Up App Store, Events Roles
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Reportedly Rolling Out AI Content Label for Channels on iOS
  2. Star Wars Zero Company Developer Bit Reactor Reportedly Furloughed Most of Its Employees Ahead of Launch
  3. Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro Launched With 200-Megapixel Camera, 185Hz AMOLED Display: Price, Features
  4. Dyson Launches CameraJet Toothbrush With Camera and Wi-Fi Connectivity
  5. London Stock Exchange Joins Forces With Kraken Parent to Explore Tokenised UK Stocks
  6. Crypto Sees 67 Percent Rise in Hacks, With $136 Million Lost in August
  7. Vivo T5x 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G Get Price Hikes in India: See New Prices
  8. WhatsApp Could Soon Show Warning for Unofficial Web Clients
  9. Xiaomi 18 Fold With Xring O3 Chip Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S27 Series May Get Scam Detection Alongside Galaxy S25 Series, and Older Flagships
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »