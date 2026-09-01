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WhatsApp Reportedly Rolling Out AI Content Label for Channels on iOS

In some countries, channel admins are legally required to disclose AI-generated media.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 19:04 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Rolling Out AI Content Label for Channels on iOS

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp may automatically detect some AI content

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Highlights
  • Channel admins can label AI-generated media
  • The label cannot be removed after it is added
  • The feature applies to media made with any AI tool
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WhatsApp is reportedly bringing an AI content label to channel updates on iOS, giving admins a way to identify media created or edited with artificial intelligence. The feature has started appearing for some beta testers and follows a similar rollout on Android. It could also help channel admins meet AI disclosure requirements in countries where such labelling is legally required. WhatsApp has not yet made the feature available to all users, with the rollout currently limited to selected accounts.

WhatsApp AI Content Label Reaches iOS Beta Testers: What It Does

WABetaInfo claims that WhatsApp is rolling out the AI content label to some iOS beta testers through TestFlight with version 26.34.10.70. The feature allows channel admins to identify updates containing media created or edited using AI.

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Admins are expected to find the option in a channel update's context menu. After selecting and confirming the AI content label, it will be added to the update and cannot be removed. The label will reportedly be visible to everyone who views the channel, including other admins.

The label is expected to cover images, videos and other media created or modified using any AI tool, including Meta AI, ChatGPT and Gemini. WhatsApp may also automatically identify some AI-generated media and add the label, while admins can apply it manually when sharing eligible content.

In some countries, channel admins are legally required to disclose AI-generated media. When the feature is available, WhatsApp is expected to display a banner at the top of the channel interface informing admins about the requirement. The banner will appear only after the feature has been enabled for the account.

The disclosure is intended to help followers distinguish AI-generated or AI-edited media from authentic content, particularly when generated images or videos appear realistic.

WhatsApp previously introduced the AI content label on Android and is now extending the functionality to iOS. Some users on the stable iOS version could also receive the option as the rollout expands.

The AI content label is currently reaching a limited number of iOS beta testers, with a wider rollout expected later. WhatsApp has not yet disclosed which countries will require the label or when it will be available more broadly. Users who do not have the option yet will have to wait until it becomes available on their accounts.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp iOS, WhatsApp Channels, WhatsApp AI, AI content label
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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