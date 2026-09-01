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Vivo T5x 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G Get Price Hikes in India: See New Prices

Both the Vivo T5x 5G and iQOO Z11x 5G sit in the same general price segment.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 17:58 IST
Vivo T5x 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G Get Price Hikes in India: See New Prices

The iQOO Z11x 5G (pictured) now starts at Rs. 24,999

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Highlights
  • Vivo has revised the T5x 5G prices multiple times
  • Rising memory costs are adding to smartphone price pressure
  • Both phones launched in India in March
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Vivo and iQOO have revised the prices of their T5x 5G and Z11x 5G smartphones in India, with the latest listings on their official websites reflecting higher prices across their respective configurations. These price changes follow earlier revisions to the handsets' pricing since their launches. The Vivo T5x 5G now costs up to Rs. 34,999, while the iQOO Z11x 5G starts at Rs. 24,999. The latest revision has increased prices by up to Rs. 4,000.

Vivo T5x 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G Receive Price Hikes of Up to Rs. 4,000

The Vivo T5x 5G is currently listed on Vivo's official website at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models are priced at Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively. The phone is available in Cyber Green, Fusion Red and Star Silver colour options.

Vivo launched the T5x 5G in India in March at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models were priced at Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. Vivo later increased the prices, with the 6GB + 128GB model reaching Rs. 24,999, the 8GB + 128GB variant rising to Rs. 27,999, and the 8GB + 256GB model going up to Rs. 30,999 before the latest revision.

The Vivo T5x 5G runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and features a 6.76-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 7,200mAh battery with 44W charging, and comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, as well as Military Grade Shock Resistance.

The iQOO Z11x 5G is now priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models cost Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively. It is available in Prismatic Green and Titan Black.

At launch in March, the iQOO Z11x 5G was priced in India at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB + 128 GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants were priced at Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. Its pricing has also been revised after launch, with the current rates reflecting the latest changes.

The iQOO Z11x 5G gets a 6.76-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, paired with a 7,200mAh battery with 44W charging support. For optics, it features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone also has IP68 and IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance.

Both the Vivo T5x 5G and iQOO Z11x 5G sit in the same general price segment. The latest revisions come amid a broader rise in smartphone prices, with brands raising rates across both flagship and mid-range segments. Higher DRAM and NAND costs have increased component expenses for manufacturers, adding to the pricing pressure on smartphones.

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iQOO Z11x 5G

iQOO Z11x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.76-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,344 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo T5x 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G, Vivo T5x price, iQOO Z11x price, Vivo price hike, iQOO price hike, Vivo, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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