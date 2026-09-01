Vivo is expected to launch its X500 series in China this month, and new details about the upcoming phones have surfaced. A camera sample shared by a company executive has revealed the video recording capabilities of the X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. Meanwhile, a leaked image and hands-on video allegedly showing the X500 Pro Max offer an early look at its design, including a large rear camera island with what appears to be a rotating camera ring.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Camera Details Revealed

Vivo product manager Han Boxiao shared a camera sample on Weibo, confirming 4K video recording at 240fps on the main cameras of the X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max, double the previous generation's 120fps limit. Vivo will use frame interpolation to generate 4K 480fps and 960fps slow-motion footage, with playback reportedly possible at up to 32x slower speeds. The quality of these interpolated modes remains unclear.

Vivo has only confirmed 4K 240fps for the main camera, while the telephoto is expected to support up to 4K 120fps. The sample also shows a backlit scene, offering an early look at the camera's performance in challenging lighting.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Leaked Design Shows Massive Camera Island

Separately, leaked images and a hands-on video have allegedly revealed the Vivo X500 Pro Max's rear design. An image shared by X user @OPPO_X2022 appears to show the phone next to the Vivo X300 Ultra, although the identities of the phones have not been independently confirmed. The alleged Pro Max has a large circular camera island that appears to cover much of the phone's width.

A hands-on video reportedly posted on TikTok shows the Vivo X500 Pro Max camera module from a closer angle and appears to reveal a rotating ring that protrudes from the top. Numbers around the ring could represent ISO settings, suggesting that it may be used to control manual camera functions, although Vivo has not confirmed this.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is expected to feature three rear cameras. The main camera could use a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony sensor with LOFIC technology, while a 50-megapixel Sony IMX8-series sensor is tipped for the ultrawide shooter.

Vivo has confirmed that the phone will feature a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO super telephoto camera using a 1/1.4-inch BluePrint and Samsung HP0 sensor combination. It will also support hardware-based 4x In-Sensor Zoom and CIPA 7.0-rated professional stabilisation. A 400mm telephoto extender will also be available for capturing distant subjects.

Vivo has already revealed that the X500 Pro Max will feature a 6.85-inch LTPO display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to use BOE's Q11 panel and one of the upcoming Dimensity 9600-series chipsets.

The Vivo X500 series is set to launch in China in September and is expected to include the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. An X500 Ultra is also expected to arrive later. Vivo has not confirmed which models will launch globally, although the X500 and X500 Pro Max are expected to be among them.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.