Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact Launched in India With Electrostatic Filter, AQI Indicator, New HushJet Nozzle Design

Dyson claims the HushJet’s nozzle delivers purified air as quietly as 24dB in Sleep mode.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 18:16 IST
Photo Credit: Dyson

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact features an LCD screen

  • Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact is a portable air purifier
  • The purifier is designed to collect a wide range of indoor pollutants
  • Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact can be controlled through the MyDyson app
Dyson on Wednesday launched the HushJet Purifier Compact in India. The new air purifier from Dyson is available in two colourways, and it is equipped with an activated carbon filter to eliminate odours. It has an electrostatic filter that is claimed to capture particles as small as 0.3 microns. The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact can be managed via the MyDyson app, and it allows users to monitor air quality in real-time and schedule setup. The new product also supports voice control through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and it has an LCD panel that displays the air quality around the device. 

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact Price in India

The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact is priced at Rs. 29,900 in India. It is offered in Black and Teal colourways and can be purchased via the company's website and Dyson stores across across the country.

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact Specifications

The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact is a portable air purifier, and it has a star-shaped HushJet Entrainment Nozzle, which replaces Dyson's traditional Air Multiplier technology. With electrostatic filtration, the air purifier is claimed to capture 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including mould and allergens. It comes with an advertised filter life of up to five years.

The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact is rated for a CADR of 250 cubic meters per hour. The company says it can cover areas up to 1076 sq ft. Dyson claims the HushJet's nozzle delivers purified air as quietly as 24dB in Sleep mode. The purifier is designed to collect a wide range of indoor pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, pet dander, mould spores, and nitrogen dioxide from cooking, among others. It has inbuilt sensors to monitor air quality in real time. It can automatically adjust performance as well.

The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact features an LCD screen to show real-time indoor air quality and the concentration of particles being filtered. The screen shows colours to indicate pollution levels. Green is used for good air quality, yellow for fair, orange for poor, red for very poor, dark red for extremely poor, and purple for severe pollution.

The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact can be controlled through the MyDyson app. Users can monitor indoor air quality in real time, set purification schedules, get filter life notifications, and access product support through the paired app. It can be controlled hands-free via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It measures 450x230x230mm and weighs 3.5kg.

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact Launched in India With Electrostatic Filter, AQI Indicator, New HushJet Nozzle Design
