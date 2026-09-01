Poco X8 series is set to get two more smartphones later this week. The Poco X8 Power and Poco X8 will join the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max in India. Days before the launch, the Xiaomi sub-brand has revealed various details about both upcoming Poco X series phones. The Poco X8 Power is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6 series chipset. The two handsets will be equipped with the same 6.83-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The Power model will be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the standard model will pack a 9,000mAh cell.

Poco X8 Power, Poco X8 Specifications, Features Revealed

The dedicated microsites of the upcoming Poco X8 Power and Poco X8 have been updated to reveal the key specifications and features of both smartphones. The Poco X8 Power will be equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset. The tech firm claims that the handset managed to score over 10,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Moreover, the Poco X8 Power will also feature 8GB of RAM, the same as the standard Poco X8. Both smartphones will also feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED 12-bit display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 68 billion colours, TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection certification, and Wet Touch Display 2.0. The two will also be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The Poco X8 Power and Poco X8 will also feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The two will ship with Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3.0, and the tech firm promises four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the phones. The Poco X8 will be offered in Black, Fiery Orange, and Frost White colour options.

On top of this, the Poco X8 will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. While the standard model will pack a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging, the Poco X8 Power will be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery and support 100W wired fast charging. Both phones will ship with support for 22.5W wired reverse charging, too.

We already know that the Poco X8 Power and Poco X8 will be launched in India on September 4 at 12 pm IST. The two new Poco X smartphones will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

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