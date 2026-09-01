Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch date of two new magnetic power banks in India. The company is expected to expand its charging accessory lineup, headlined by the Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W, which debuted in select global markets earlier this year. The power bank supports up to 15W magnetic wireless charging and up to 22.5W wired charging through USB Type-C. Alongside, the Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W will also debut.

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W, Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W India Launch

In an X post, Xiaomi revealed that the UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W and Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W will launch in India on September 8. The company has yet to reveal the pricing or sale details for the two power banks in the country.

Power of Attraction, refined to perfection.



Discover pure wireless freedom with the #XiaomiUltraThinMagneticPowerBank15W and the #XiaomiMagneticPowerBank45W, crafted for effortless portability and snap-on convenience.



Launching 8th September, 2026.



Get Notified:… pic.twitter.com/kvKKjR6baI — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 1, 2026

The teaser image reveals a design identical to the offerings that are currently sold in China and select other global markets. While the launch of the Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W has been confirmed, revealing a 10,000mAh capacity and 45W charging capability, other specifications remain under wraps.

The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W was first launched in February and is offered in Graphite Black, Glacier Silver and Radiant Orange colour options. It measures 98.5 x 71.5 x 6mm and tips the scales at just 98g. Xiaomi claims the power bank uses a high-energy-density silicon-carbon battery with a typical capacity of 5,000mAh and a rated capacity of 3,000mAh at 5V.

It supports up to 15W magnetic wireless charging, while iPhone models are supported at up to 7.5W. It also supports up to 22.5W wired charging** through its USB Type-C port. As per the company, the accessory can also charge two devices simultaneously using its wired and wireless charging outputs. Xiaomi has equipped it with a 4,369-square-millimetre graphite heat dissipation sheet and a dual NTC temperature-control system. It also includes protections against overvoltage, overcurrent, short circuits, overcharging and foreign objects.

The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W is compatible with a range of devices from Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung and Google. The global model supports Xiaomi 12 series and newer smartphones, iPhone 12 series onwards, select Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra through Galaxy S26 Ultra models, and Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series phones.