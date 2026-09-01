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  • Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W India Launch Date Revealed; Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W to Tag Along

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W India Launch Date Revealed; Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W to Tag Along

The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W is globally offered in in Graphite Black, Glacier Silver and Radiant Orange colour options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 13:30 IST
Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W India Launch Date Revealed; Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W to Tag Along

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi claims it to be a slim and portable backup power solution

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Highlights
  • India launch of the two Xiaomi power banks is set for September 8
  • The UltraThin model supports 15W magnetic wireless charging
  • Xiaomi says the 10,000mAh variant supports 45W charging
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Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch date of two new magnetic power banks in India. The company is expected to expand its charging accessory lineup, headlined by the Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W, which debuted in select global markets earlier this year. The power bank supports up to 15W magnetic wireless charging and up to 22.5W wired charging through USB Type-C. Alongside, the Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W will also debut.

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W, Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W India Launch

In an X post, Xiaomi revealed that the UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W and Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W will launch in India on September 8. The company has yet to reveal the pricing or sale details for the two power banks in the country.

The teaser image reveals a design identical to the offerings that are currently sold in China and select other global markets. While the launch of the Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W has been confirmed, revealing a 10,000mAh capacity and 45W charging capability, other specifications remain under wraps.

The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W was first launched in February and is offered in Graphite Black, Glacier Silver and Radiant Orange colour options. It measures 98.5 x 71.5 x 6mm and tips the scales at just 98g. Xiaomi claims the power bank uses a high-energy-density silicon-carbon battery with a typical capacity of 5,000mAh and a rated capacity of 3,000mAh at 5V.

It supports up to 15W magnetic wireless charging, while iPhone models are supported at up to 7.5W. It also supports up to 22.5W wired charging** through its USB Type-C port. As per the company, the accessory can also charge two devices simultaneously using its wired and wireless charging outputs. Xiaomi has equipped it with a 4,369-square-millimetre graphite heat dissipation sheet and a dual NTC temperature-control system. It also includes protections against overvoltage, overcurrent, short circuits, overcharging and foreign objects.

The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W is compatible with a range of devices from Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung and Google. The global model supports Xiaomi 12 series and newer smartphones, iPhone 12 series onwards, select Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra through Galaxy S26 Ultra models, and Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series phones.

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Further reading: Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W, Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W India Launch, Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W Specifications, Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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