Poco F9 Ultra and Poco F9 Pro were launched in select global markets on Tuesday as the first two handsets in the company's flagship F9 series. Both smartphones are set to go on sale soon via the company's website. While the Ultra model is offered in two colourways, the Pro model will go on sale in three distinct colour options. Both smartphones are powered by different Snapdragon 8 series chipsets. The Poco F9 Ultra and Poco F9 Pro are equipped with a triple rear camera unit, offering a 200-megapixel main camera. The two new handsets also sport AMOLED screens that refresh at up to 185Hz.

Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro Price, Availability

Poco F9 Ultra price starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configuration costs $949 (about Rs. 90,000). The top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000). On the other hand, the price of the Poco F9 Pro starts at $699 (about Rs. 66,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the top-end 12GB + 512GB configuration is priced at $769 (roughly Rs. 73,000).

The new phones are set to go on sale in select global markets via the Xiaomi online store. The Poco F9 Ultra is offered in Black and Dark Cherry colour options, while the Poco F9 Pro will be available for purchase in Aurora Green, Black, and White colourways.

Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro Specifications, Features

The Poco F9 Ultra and Poco F9 Pro are dual-SIM smartphones that ship with Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The Ultra model sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,608 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 185Hz refresh rate, up to 2,200 nits peak brightness, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 68 billion colours, Wet Touch display 2.0, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. On the other hand, the Poco F9 Pro features a 6.59-inch (1,156 x 2,510 pixels) AMOLED display with the same features as the Ultra model.

Both phones ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Poco F9 Ultra is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 4.6GHz. Meanwhile, the Poco F9 Pro gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V SoC, delivering the same peak clock speed. Both phones feature the VisionBoost D8 chipset, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Poco F9 series features a triple rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel (f/1.68) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, paired with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. While the Ultra model gets a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back, the Pro model features an 8-megapixel shooter. Both smartphones feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Ultra model can record up to 8K/30 fps videos, while the Pro model can capture up to 4K/ 60 fps videos.

The Poco F9 Ultra packs an 8,050mAh battery, and the Poco F9 Pro features a 6,330mAh cell. The two new phones support 100W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging. Moreover, both support wired and wireless reverse charging. The new handsets also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security. The Poco F9 Ultra measures 163.49x77.94x8.74mm and weighs about 235g, while the Poco F9 Pro measures 157.49x75.25x8.79mm and weighs about 206g.