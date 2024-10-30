Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series With 240Hz Refresh, Up to 100-Inch Panel Launched: Price, Specifications

The TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series runs on Xiaomi's new HyperOS 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 17:34 IST
Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series With 240Hz Refresh, Up to 100-Inch Panel Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series is currently available for purchase in China

Highlights
  • Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series has screens in four sizes
  • The smart TVs carry in-house picture quality enhancement XM9000 chipsets
  • The Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series supports Dolby Atmos
Advertisement

Xiaomi launched a host of new products on Thursday, including the Xiaomi 15 series, Xiaomi Pad 7 lineup, Xiaomi Watch S4, and Smart Band 9 Pro. The company also revealed the Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series of smart televisions. The lineup features 4K mini LED screens in four size options — 65, 75, 85 and 100-inch. The TVs are powered by quad-core Arm Cortex A73 MediaTek chipsets paired with G57 MC1 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB storage.

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series Price

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 lineup starts at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 54,300) for the 65-inch option, while the 75-inch variant is listed at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 76,700) in China. The bigger 85-inch and 100-inch variants are marked at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,00,300) and CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,53,500), respectively. All variants are available for purchase in the country via the Xiaomi China e-store.

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series comes in 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 100-inch sizes with 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution. They have a 240Hz refresh rate, 3,200nits of peak colour brightness, a wide colour gamut with 95 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and professional Delta E-rated colour accuracy. The TVs are equipped with “Qingshan Eye Care” technology that is said to help reduce strain on the viewers' eyes.

Xiaomi has packed an unspecified quad-core Arm Cortex A73 MediaTek chipset in the Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series, paired with a G57 MC1 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB storage. The smart TVs have the company's XM9000 picture quality enhancement and Master Quality Engine 2.0 chips as well. They run on Xiaomi's new HyperOS 2 out-of-the-box. 

Connectivity options for the Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2,  NFC, three HDMI 2.1, an eARC, and two USB ports. All variants come with a 2.1-channel cinema-grade sound system, including dual 15W and 30W speaker units. The TVs support Dolby Audio as well as Dolby Vision.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series, Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series launch, Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series price, Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series features, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
EA CEO Suggests Apex Legends 2 Not Part of Plans as Season 22 Falls Short of Expectations
Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series With 240Hz Refresh, Up to 100-Inch Panel Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V40 Pro Review
  2. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  3. Apple Announces Mac Mini M4 With Apple Intelligence and These Features
  4. Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  5. Apple is Reportedly Using an Indian Factory for Early iPhone 17 Production
  6. OnePlus 13 Full Specifications Appear on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  7. Oppo Find X8 India Launch Confirmed With a Promotional Campaign
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?
  9. GitHub Copilot Will Now Let You Choose Your Favourite AI Model
  10. Snapchat Confirms Plans for a New 'Simple' App That Will Launch Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Rolling Out Chat History Search Feature on ChatGPT Web
  2. Huawei Foldable Smartphone With Attached Case, Rectangular Design Spotted in Patent Document
  3. OpenAI Builds First Chip With Broadcom and TSMC, Scales Back Foundry Ambition
  4. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series With 240Hz Refresh, Up to 100-Inch Panel Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. ‘Simple’ Snapchat App to Launch in Q1 2025, Says CEO; Announces Expansion of Spectacles to More Countries
  7. EA CEO Suggests Apex Legends 2 Not Part of Plans as Season 22 Falls Short of Expectations
  8. Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro, New Galaxy Tab Active Model in the Works, May Arrive Next Year: Report
  9. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition With Glow-in-the-Dark Rear Panel Launched in India
  10. Researchers Develop Grain-Sized Robots Capable of Carrying Multiple Drugs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »