Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 15 Pro has a 6,100mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 October 2024 19:47 IST
Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 houses a 5,400mAh battery

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 series include two models
  • Pro model gets a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display
  • Xiaomi 15 series has IP68 rated build
Xiaomi 15 was unveiled in China on Tuesday (October 29) alongside the Xiaomi 15 Pro. The new lineup comes as a successor to last year's Xiaomi 14 duo and runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The vanilla Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED display with a peak brightness of 3,200nits, while the Pro model has a 2K resolution display. The Xiaomi 15 series runs on HyperOS 2 and features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Like their predecessors, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi 15 Series Price

The standard Xiaomi 15 is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It costs CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant, and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 16GB + 512GB model. The top-end version with 16GB + 1TB is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,000). It is offered in Asakusa Green, Bright Silver Edition, Black, Lilac, and White shades. 

Meanwhile, a Xiaomi 15 limited edition model is priced at CNY 5,999 for the 16GB + 1TB model. 

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 15 Pro price starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,500) for the 12GB 256GB RAM and storage model. The price goes up to CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the 16GB + 512GB trim. The 16GB + 1TB configuration is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 75,000). It is available in Bright Silver Edition, Rock Ash, Spruce Green, and White colourways

Xiaomi 15 Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 15 runs on the company's new HyperOS 2 interface based on Android 15. It features a 6.36-inch 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution (1,200x2,670 pixels) with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 3,200nit peak brightness. 

The new Xiaomi phone is the first to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi 15 has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit with a Summilux lens. The camera arrangement includes a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) with f/1.62 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Xiaomi 15 has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.2 port, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, IR blaster, flicker sensor, and colour sensor. 

The Xiaomi 15 houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It measures 152.3x71.2x8.08mm and weighs 191 grams. 

Xiaomi 15 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 Pro has the same SIM, software, water resistance rating, selfie camera and chipset as the vanilla model. The Pro model gets a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 900 main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. 

Sensors and connectivity options on the Xiaomi 15 Pro are similar to the Xiaomi 15 model. It packs a 6,100mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. The phone measures 161.3x75.3x8.35mm and weighs around 213 grams. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 15 Series, Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi 15 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 15 Price, Xiaomi 15 Pro Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
