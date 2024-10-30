Xiaomi has announced HyperOS 2 — the latest operating system (OS) for Xiaomi devices such as smartphones, smartwatches and smart TVs. It builds upon the success of HyperOS, which was unveiled in October 2023. This new OS features the Chinese smartphone maker's HyperCore technology that is claimed to bring improvements in terms of performance, graphics, network, and safety. It also leverages artificial intelligence (AI) for tasks such as wallpaper generation, turning rough sketches into related images and translation in real-time.

Xiaomi says HyperOS 2 will be introduced out-of-the-box in its latest devices such as the flagship Xiaomi 15 series, Pad 7 series, Watch S4 lineup, Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series, Redmi Smart TV X 2025 Series, and the Mi Band 9 Pro. It will also be introduced on the Xiaomi 14 series and older smartphones, smart TVs and wearable devices in the coming weeks and months, as per the company.

In November, the update will be seeded to the Xiaomi 14 series, Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip, Redmi K70 lineup, and the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4. In December, the Xiaomi 13 series, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, Redmi K60 series, Redmi Turbo 3, Redmi Note 14 series, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14, Pad 6 Pro, and the Redmi Pad Pro lineup will get the HyperOS 2 update. Finally, in the first of 2025, the updates will be released for the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12 series, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi Civi 3, Civi 2, Redmi K50 lineup, Redmi Note 13 series, Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi 14R 5G, 14C, Redmi 13R 5G, 13C 5G, Redmi 12 5G, 12R, Xiaomi Pad 6, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4.

HyperOS 2 Features

According to Xiaomi, HyperOS 2 carries three new core technologies: HyperCore, HyperConnect, and HyperAI. The first is a self-developed underlying kernel technology platform supported by new dynamic memory and Storage 2.0. The company says it features a proprietary microarchitecture scheduler which can reduce the idle time of the CPU by 19 percent. On smartphones, it results in up to 54.9 percent faster app launch speeds, as per the company.

Xiaomi's latest OS update brings visual changes across the board. It includes a revamped desktop layout with more customisation options, smoother transitions with dynamic effects, and 3D real-time weather simulation effects. HyperOS 2 also introduces HyperConnect which enables improved connection with other devices in the Xiaomi ecosystem. It supports dual-camera streaming between smartphones and tablets. Additionally, the update introduces Xiaomi Interconnectivity Services which Apple users can take advantage of to access files, photos and other content on Xiaomi devices.

Another notable highlight of the update is the vast range of AI features onboard courtesy of the HyperAI suite. It uses AI to generate personalised lock screen wallpapers, writing tools which can generate, summarise and fine-tune the text, speaker identification and transcription in calls and recordings. HyperOS 2 also bundles an AI Magic Painting feature that can regenerate images with enhancements. The company also introduces a new AI-powered system that is claimed to protect users against deepfake fraud.