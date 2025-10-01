Amazon unveiled its new range of smart home devices, including the new Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio, alongside its latest smart TVs like Fire TV Omni QLED Series, 2-Series, 4-Series, and Fire TV Stick 4K Select, on Tuesday, during its September 2025 hardware launch event. The subsidiaries of the Seattle-based tech giant, Blink and Ring, also announced the debut of their new 4K and 2K resolution security cameras. Amazon has also announced that it is bringing Alexa+, its upgraded voice assistant, to users in the US for its smart TVs and Echo-series devices.

Here is everything that was announced during Amazon's September 2025 hardware launch event, along with their prices and features.

Fire TV Stick 4K Select

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select supports HDR10+ and 4K resolution video playback. The company has also integrated a new operating system, dubbed Vega. The company claims that Vega enables the Fire TV Stick 4K Select to launch apps faster, making it more responsive and efficient. It works with various streaming services, and like previous generations, it can be plugged directly into a 4K TV.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select is offered in a single black colourway

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon announced that the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select will soon support Xbox Gaming, Luna, and the newly introduced Alexa+. The price for the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is set at $39.99 (about Rs. 4,000). The new device is currently available for pre-order, and the company will start shipping it in October.

Fire TV Omni QLED Series, 2-Series, 4-Series Smart TVs

Amazon has also unveiled its next-gen Fire TV Omni QLED Series smart TVs. The company claims that the new Amazon smart TVs are 60 percent brighter than the previous models. It features “nearly double” the local dimming zones, which is claimed to deliver “brighter whites” and deeper blacks. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Adaptive technology. It supports Alexa+, too.

The US-based tech giant said that the Fire TV Omni QLED Series is equipped with “an upgraded” chip, which allows it to offer 40 percent faster performance. Moreover, the Fire TV Omni QLED Series can adjust the display colour based on the viewing environment and room lighting.

It features Amazon's Omnisense technology, which turns the smart TV on when a user walks into the room. In Energy Saving mode, it starts to display photos and artwork, and later shuts down. It also supports Interactive Art, which tracks a user's movement, changing itself accordingly.

Amazon Smart TVs feature thin bezels and a metal frame

Photo Credit: Amazon

During the event, the US-based tech giant also launched its new Fire TV 2-Series and 4-Series smart TVs. The 2-Series has been redesigned to deliver HD resolution videos, while the 4-Series features 4K resolution. The company said that both smart TVs sport “ultra-thin” bezels, while featuring a metal frame. Amazon claims that the smart TVs will offer 30 percent faster performance, thanks to a new quad-core chipset.

Omnisense technology, seen on the Fire TV Omni QLED Series smart TVs, is now also offered with the Fire TV 2-Series and 4-Series. It also supports Dialogue Boost, which will now be seen on other Amazon smart TV models, too.

The price of the new Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series starts at $479.99 (about Rs. 43,000). It is offered in 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch size variants. Presently, it is available for pre-order with shipping starting next month. The 4-Series price is set at $329.99 (roughly Rs. 29,000), while the 2-Series will cost $159.99 (about Rs. 14,000). The 4-Series will be offered in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes. On the other hand, the 2-Series will be available in 32-inch and 40-inch variants.

New Amazon Echo Devices

The list of new smart home devices, launched on Tuesday, includes the Amazon Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio, Echo Show 8 with an 8-inch display, and Echo Show 11 with an 11-inch screen. All the Echo series devices are presently available for pre-order in the US, and will offer early access to Alexa+ out of the box. The new Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio will go on sale on October 29, while the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 will be available starting November 12.

Amazon's new Echo-series devices feature a new chipset

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon's new Echo devices are powered by the company's “custom-designed silicon chips”, dubbed AZ3 and AZ3 Pro, which feature an AI Accelerator. The company claims that chipsets have been “designed to run AI edge models”.

The price of the new Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio starts at $99.99 (about Rs. 9,000) and $219.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000), respectively. Meanwhile, Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 will be available for $179.99 (about Rs. 16,000) and $219.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000), respectively.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (Third Generation), Scribe Colorsoft

Amazon Kindle Scribe (Third Generation) and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft will go on sale in the US later this year. The company has launched two models of the Kindle Scribe, one with a front light and the other without it. The starting price of the Kindle Scribe with front light is set at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 44,400). The price of the non-front light variant starts at $429.99 (roughly Rs. 38,200).

Coming to the new Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, it will be available in the US at a starting price of $629.99 (roughly Rs. 55,900). The company said that its latest e-reader series is equipped with a new technology, which would ensure more eye-friendly colour production. The Kindle Scribe (Third-Generation) with the front light system sports miniaturised LEDs. It is powered by a new quad-core chipset.

Alexa+ to Soon Roll Out to Amazon Echo Devices, Fire TV Stick in the US

Amazon also announced on Tuesday that Alexa+ will soon start rolling out in the US to its Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, and smart TVs. The new voice assistant has been upgraded with generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities over Alexa.

The company claims that Alexa+ is more conversational, smarter, and personalised. It costs $19.99 (about Rs. 2,000) per month in the country. However, the company is giving free access to all Prime members.

First unveiled in February, Alexa+ had started rolling out in March 2025, as part of an early-access program. Now, it will see a wider rollout.

New Blink, Ring 4K Security Cameras

Amazon's subsidiary Ring unveiled the new Ring Wired Doorbell Pro, Wired Doorbell Plus, Outdoor Cam Pro, Spotlight Cam Pro, and Floodlight Cam Pro, among other surveillance cameras. On top of this, Blink Outdoor 2K+, Mini 2K+, and Arc were also launched during Amazon's hardware launch event. The new security cameras are currently available for pre-order and will go on sale later.

Blink's new security cameras now offer up to 4K resolution video recording

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Ring Wired Doorbell Pro, Wired Doorbell Plus, Outdoor Cam Pro, Spotlight Cam Pro, Floodlight Cam Pro, Indoor Cam Plus, and Wired Doorbell Elite have been priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 22,000), $179.99 (about Rs. 16,000), $199.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000), $249.99 (about Rs. 22,000), $279.99 (roughly Rs. 25,000), $59.99 (about Rs. 5,000), and $499.99 (about Rs. 44,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Blink Outdoor 2K+, Blink Mini 2K+, and Blink Arc will be available for $89.99 (roughly Rs. 8,000), $49.99 (about Rs. 4,000), and $99.99 (about Rs. 9,000), respectively.