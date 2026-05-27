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Amazon Echo Dot Max, Amazon Echo Studio Launched in India With Custom AZ3 Series Chips: Price, Features

Amazon Echo Dot Max is currently on sale in India in Amethyst, Glacier White, and Graphite colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 May 2026 13:46 IST
Amazon Echo Dot Max, Amazon Echo Studio Launched in India With Custom AZ3 Series Chips: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot Max features a dedicated microphone button

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Highlights
  • Amazon Echo Dot Max was first unveiled in September 2025
  • Amazon Echo Studio is powered by a custom AZ3 Pro chip
  • The new Echo devices will be available for purchase via Amazon
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Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio smart home speakers were launched in India on Wednesday. The devices were first unveiled last year during the US-based tech giant's September 2025 event. In India, the new Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio are powered by the company's custom-designed silicon AZ3 series chips. The Echo Dot Max is offered in three colour options, while the Echo Studio is available for purchase in the country in two colourways. The devices are equipped with a dedicated microphone toggle as a privacy measure. Additionally, the Echo Dot Max is claimed to deliver enhanced bass over the fifth-generation Echo Dot.

Amazon Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio Price in India, Availability

In India, the price of the new Amazon Echo Dot Max is set at Rs. 10,999. The smart home device is offered in Amethyst, Glacier White, and Graphite colour options. On the other hand, the Amazon Echo Studio is priced in India at Rs. 23,999. It ships in Glacier White and Graphite colourways.

Both Echo devices are currently available for purchase in India via Amazon and Flipkart. Amazon is offering a 5 percent cashback to Prime subscribers with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, along with free delivery, on purchases of Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio.

Amazon Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio Specifications, Features

The Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio are powered by Amazon's custom-designed silicon AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chips, respectively. The chips are claimed to help Alexa on the smart home devices offer enhanced wake-word detection by nearly 50 percent. The tech giant also claims that the AZ3 series chips enable improved conversation detection.

amazon echo dot max studio inline Amazon Echo Dot Max

Amazon Echo Dot Max is powered by an AZ3 chip
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

Moreover, users can connect to five Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio speakers with compatible Fire TV sticks. The company claims that this allows them to create the “Alexa Home Theatre experience”. The smart home speakers support Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread, Matter, and Bluetooth connectivity protocols. Additionally, the two ship with a built-in smart home hub, enabling wireless connectivity with other smart home appliances, including lights, air conditioners, fans, and smart plugs.

In terms of audio, the Amazon Echo Dot Max is claimed to deliver 3x bass enhancement compared to the fifth-generation Echo Dot. It is equipped with a two-way speaker setup, including a “high-excursion” woofer and a tweeter. On the other hand, the Amazon Echo Studio ships with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. The smart home speaker also boasts a woofer, along with three full-range drivers. The Echo Studio sports a 3D knit fabric body, too.

For privacy, the Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio are equipped with a dedicated button to toggle the microphone. Users can also view and delete voice recordings in the Alexa app.

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Further reading: Amazon Echo Dot Max, Amazon Echo Studio, Amazon, Amazon Echo Dot Max Price in India, Amazon Echo Studio Price in India, Amazon Echo Dot Max India Launch, Amazon Echo Studio India Launch, Amazon Echo Dot Max Specifications, Amazon Echo Studio Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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