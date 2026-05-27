Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio smart home speakers were launched in India on Wednesday. The devices were first unveiled last year during the US-based tech giant's September 2025 event. In India, the new Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio are powered by the company's custom-designed silicon AZ3 series chips. The Echo Dot Max is offered in three colour options, while the Echo Studio is available for purchase in the country in two colourways. The devices are equipped with a dedicated microphone toggle as a privacy measure. Additionally, the Echo Dot Max is claimed to deliver enhanced bass over the fifth-generation Echo Dot.

Amazon Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio Price in India, Availability

In India, the price of the new Amazon Echo Dot Max is set at Rs. 10,999. The smart home device is offered in Amethyst, Glacier White, and Graphite colour options. On the other hand, the Amazon Echo Studio is priced in India at Rs. 23,999. It ships in Glacier White and Graphite colourways.

Both Echo devices are currently available for purchase in India via Amazon and Flipkart. Amazon is offering a 5 percent cashback to Prime subscribers with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, along with free delivery, on purchases of Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio.

Amazon Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio Specifications, Features

The Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio are powered by Amazon's custom-designed silicon AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chips, respectively. The chips are claimed to help Alexa on the smart home devices offer enhanced wake-word detection by nearly 50 percent. The tech giant also claims that the AZ3 series chips enable improved conversation detection.

Amazon Echo Dot Max is powered by an AZ3 chip

Photo Credit: Amazon

Moreover, users can connect to five Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio speakers with compatible Fire TV sticks. The company claims that this allows them to create the “Alexa Home Theatre experience”. The smart home speakers support Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread, Matter, and Bluetooth connectivity protocols. Additionally, the two ship with a built-in smart home hub, enabling wireless connectivity with other smart home appliances, including lights, air conditioners, fans, and smart plugs.

In terms of audio, the Amazon Echo Dot Max is claimed to deliver 3x bass enhancement compared to the fifth-generation Echo Dot. It is equipped with a two-way speaker setup, including a “high-excursion” woofer and a tweeter. On the other hand, the Amazon Echo Studio ships with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. The smart home speaker also boasts a woofer, along with three full-range drivers. The Echo Studio sports a 3D knit fabric body, too.

For privacy, the Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio are equipped with a dedicated button to toggle the microphone. Users can also view and delete voice recordings in the Alexa app.