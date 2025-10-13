Realme and limited edition devices are not new. We have seen Realme smartphones with exclusive collaborations with different brands, like the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition, the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola phone, and the Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition. And, continuing this trend, Realme has now launched the world's first Game of Thrones customised phone, the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition. Well, it's the familiar Realme 15 Pro with a fresh coat of GOT-themed elements that make it nothing less than a collector's edition device, of course, for the fans. So, without much further ado, let's get started with the device.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition: A design that feels like the Iron Throne in your hand

Weighs 195 grams and is 7.8mm slim

Gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7i at the front

Heat-sensing colour-changing rear design

IP68+IP69 rated

Realme has really thrown its weight behind its latest limited edition device, inspired by HBO's iconic series, Game of Thrones. Right from the phone box that mimics iconic elements from the show, such as Daenerys Targaryen's dragon egg chest, the Iron Throne, and other legendary items from the series.

The phone gets a heat-sensitive colour-changing rear design

Photo Credit: Mohit Dawar/ Gadgets 360

The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition pays great attention to detail, featuring delicate metal decorations on the phone box with a walnut wood texture and nine house sigils. For a GOT fan, the phone should bring a sense of delight during unboxing, and the entire box is filled with numerous easter eggs inspired by the GOT series, including a SIM ejector tool featuring King's Hand Pin design inspired by Tyrion Lannister.

It gets golden dragon claws at the back

Photo Credit: Mohit Dawar/ Gadgets 360

The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition comes in a Golden-in-black design, and the rear is filled with minute details. The entire camera deco sports House Sigil shading and includes family crests and mottos. There are also Golden dragon claws at the bottom of the camera deco. The rear has Black leather material, which Realme says is inspired by dragon skin texture. And, notably, the back leather can change colours from black to red when subjected to temperatures above 44 degrees. For GOT fans, the phone will be red in Delhi's summers, so don't worry. The middle of the device has a 3d engraving of the House sigil of House Targaryen.

The unique Golden-in-Black aesthetic really works well for this GOT-themed device

Photo Credit: Mohit Dawar/ Gadgets 360

Realme has also used small engravings on the camera lens ring that say "Winter is coming, House Stark's motto and "Hear me roar", House Lannister's motto. The camera deco bottom has 3D frame engraving with the House Targaryen motto, "Fire and Blood".

The camera deco has a gilded 3D frame with engraving that says the House Targaryen motto, “Fire and Blood”

Photo Credit: Mohit Dawar/ Gadgets 360

The curved phone design ensures it fits well in the hands, and it features a reinforced metal frame with foam layers for better accidental drop resistance. The phone gets an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition features an optical fingerprint scanner and is snappy.

The back design has elements inspired by the family crests of Westeros, the House Sigil

Photo Credit: Mohit Dawar/ Gadgets 360

I wish Realme ditched the third camera ring, as it doesn't fit a real sensor, and it's there just for show, which, for some, will be really confusing for consumers. Realme 15 Pro's biggest highlight, Pulse Light, is present, and it adds to the character. Placed on top of the ultra-wide camera, it can work as an RGB ring light for ringtones, notifications, alarms, and more—a super addition to the GOT phone, as you can choose your favourite colour for this.

Despite so many design changes, the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition weighs under 200 grams

Photo Credit: Mohit Dawar/ Gadgets 360

Overall, the golden surrounding on the black leather back looks stunning, as does the frame painted golden, which adds depth and richness to the design. The Realme 15 Pro GOT edition looks like a solid device from any angle.

The phone comes in a customised box inspired by Daenerys Targaryen's dragon egg box

Photo Credit: Mohit Dawar/ Gadgets 360

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition: Performance like Tyrion, a force like the Dothraki

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4nm)

12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage

6.8-inch AMOLED display with 6500nits peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, and 453PPI pixel density

realme UI 6.0 with GOT show themes in UI

The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition gets a 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor under the hood. It comes in a single 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage option. If you pick up the vanilla Realme 15 Pro, then it comes in multiple SKUs featuring 8GB and 12GB of RAM along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The chip is a capable one and makes the Realme 15 Pro a great everyday device. It can handle multitasking, gaming, streaming, and everything else you can think of with ease. Below are our synthetic benchmark results for the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition compared to the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and OnePlus Nord 4.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Benchmark Scores Compared Benchmarks Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Motorola Edge 60 Pro OnePlus Nord 5 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mediatek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 AnTuTu v10 978212 1413220 1441357 PCMark Work 3.0 14904 19111 18777 Geekbench 6 Single 1215 1368 1974 Geekbench 6 Multi 3536 4466 4929 GFXB T-rex 60 120 92 GFXB Manhattan 3.1 56 115 92 GFXB Car Chase 33 70 84 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Slingshot Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life 6398 Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 6503 11148 11843

During long gaming sessions, the Realme 15 Pro does get warm, but never to the point where it becomes uncomfortable to hold, thanks to the large vapour cooling chamber inside.

Apart from exterior changes, the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition also comes with plenty of UI elements inspired by GOT season

Photo Credit: Mohit Dawar/ Gadgets 360

Calls on the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition are clear, and the phone demonstrated excellent 5G download speeds when tested on Jio and Airtel networks. The stereo speakers are loud enough to fill a medium-sized room, and the clarity is decent.

Jumping to the display, the 6.8-inch OLED display is great for multimedia viewing, and it supports HDR10+. Where the Realme 15 Pro really outshines the competition is in terms of brightness. It gets a whopping 6500nits peak brightness, which is excellent for days when you're out in the Sun. The 144Hz refresh rate is great on paper, but mostly third-party apps only get up to 120Hz, while the 144Hz is reserved for system apps. Not exactly complaining, but since it is on paper, it looks slightly misleading to be honest.

The phone gets two dedicated themes inspired by the GOT series, Ice and Fire themes

Photo Credit: Mohit Dawar/ Gadgets 360

Since this is a limited edition device with many Game of Thrones design elements, it only makes sense to incorporate some into the UI as well. Realme delivers on this front as well. Right from boot animation to customised UI themes, the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition gets plenty of GOT flair. In theme, users can choose from Ice and Fire themes that apply across the fingerprint unlock animation. You also get ice and fire-themed custom icons. The GOT-inspired elements are spread across various UI elements. For example, in AOD, you can see the family crest design, and when charging the phone, you can get Ice and Fire dual motifs.

It also gets animations inspired by the show that appear while charging and when the AOD (always-on) display is turned on

Photo Credit: Mohit Dawar/ Gadgets 360

The company has also included a special dynamic animation in GT mode. Similarly, the device also offers AI features inspired by the iconic GOT series. For example, in AI Edit Genie, you can use medieval costume transformation with a single tap. Then, there are Game of Thrones House thematic filters, such as the Northland filter and the Kingdom filter. There's also Gemini on board, while Realme promises three years of major Android OS updates and four years of security updates. Overall, the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition truly brings the GOT fun to the UI.

Users can also edit their images using AI and turn them into GOT-inspired characters - all on the device using AI Edit Genie

Photo Credit: Mohit Dawar/ Gadgets 360

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition: Camera as sharp as a Raven's eye

50-megapixel primary IMX896 sensor

50-megapixel ultra-wide camera

50-megapixel selfie camera

The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition gets the same camera setup as the standard version. This means a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX896 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide OmniVision OV50D sensor. At the front, there's a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Photo Credit: Mohit Dawar/ Gadgets 360

As expected from the reliable Sony IMX896 sensor, the device can take some excellent daylight shots with ample details and natural colours. The dynamic range, sharpness, highlights, and texture are all on point, as you can see in the camera samples below. This sensor is dependable across lighting conditions.







Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition primary camera samples in daylight (Tap images to expand)

One issue, however, I faced was that the 2x optical zoom wasn't as sharp as the 1x optical zoom. During my review period, I noticed this happening so often that I almost switched to 1x for better results, as there was a quality drop in 2x shots.

The low-light samples are really reassuring for me, placing the Realme 15 Pro among the best in this price segment for low-light shots. During my review, I got some sharp, crisp, and detailed low-light samples. Check below for reference.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition low-light camera samples (Tap images to expand)

For the launch of the GOT edition, Realme took the media to the Linen Mill Studios, where Game of Thrones was filmed, and I couldn't think of a better place to test the low-light prowess of the camera. Below are a few samples from the studio, and you can see how sharp these images are with controlled noise in different lighting conditions.





Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition low-light camera samples shot in the GOT studio in Belfast (Tap images to expand)

Jumping to an ultra-wide sensor, the Realme 15 Pro packs a decent sensor, but it's no match for the primary Sony sensor. The ultra-wide shots during the day were decent, though without autofocus, it becomes a struggle at times. In low light, the sensor performs well, though the details in the image suffer, and even noise creeps in.







Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition ultrawide camera samples (Tap images to expand)

It also delivers great portrait shots across lighting conditions. Below is an example where the lighting was very challenging, yet the Realme 15 Pro still delivers a crisp portrait photo.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition portrait camera sample (Tap image to expand)

The 50-megapixel front camera takes some good selfies and is a capable shooter. The details are captured well, and skin tones are decent. On the video front, the Realme 15 Pro can record 4K videos at up to 60fps across all three cameras. The videos come out decently, with rich colours, good dynamic range, and sharpness. Overall, the Realme 15 Pro packs a capable set of cameras.

The phone runs Android 15 out of the box

Photo Credit: Mohit Dawar/ Gadgets 360

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition: Battery built to survive the long night

7000mAh battery

80W Ultra-charge wired charging support

Claimed to charge up to 50 percent in 25 minutes

The battery is one of the biggest highlights of the Realme 15 Pro, and the same is true for the Game of Thrones Limited Edition device. It gets a massive 7000mAh battery that easily lasts over a day with heavy usage. For charging, the device supports 80W fast charging, which can charge it up to 60 percent in 30-35 minutes, while it takes around an hour to charge fully. In our HD video loop test, where we play a locally stored video in a loop (until the battery dies), the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition lasted for over 34 hours, which is massive and more than what we saw on the Realme 14 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro+ in previous years.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC

Photo Credit: Mohit Dawar/ Gadgets 360

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Verdict

The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition is a great device for all GOT fans. The attention to detail in various design elements inspired by HBO's iconic series, Game of Thrones, is done well. It's like moving with a piece from the popular show and should put a smile on any hardcore fan. The device feels premium and is a head turner for anyone who binge-watched any of the seasons of Game of Thrones.

Overall, the Realme 15 Pro is a solid device offering consistent everyday performance. It packs a punchy display with a very bright screen, and battery life stands out in the same price segment. There are AI features on board that are handy for image editing and even text proofing—all of them work well. However, there are a few features you might miss, given that you're paying over Rs. 40,000 for the device, such as a telephoto sensor and wireless charging support. Even bloatware is part of the overall package, which isn't great for a device placed in this price bracket and targeting GOT fans. Realme confirmed during its keynote that only 5,000 units will be available globally.

For alternatives, you can consider the OnePlus Nord 5, which is excellent for everyday performance, alongside the Vivo V50, which offers better camera capability.

Disclaimer: Realme sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel stay for the GOT edition launch event in Belfast.