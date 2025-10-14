Technology News
Redmi K90 Pro Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset

The Redmi K90 Pro could ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 October 2025 09:31 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 Pro is the purported successor to the Redmi K80 Pro (pictured above)

Highlights
  • The handset is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
  • Benchmark scores show 3,559 single-core and 11,060 multi-core points
  • The phone could offer 16GB of RAM and run on Android 16
The Redmi K90 Pro is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Redmi K80 Pro, which debuted last November. The handset has now allegedly surfaced on a benchmarking site, which suggests several of its specifications and also hints towards its impending debut. It is listed with an octa-core SoC, which is expected to be Qualcomm's new flagship mobile chipset. The phone is listed with 16GB of RAM and is expected to ship with Android 16.

Redmi K90 Pro Geekbench Listing

A Redmi handset bearing the model number "Xiaomi 25102RKBEC" has been listed on Geekbench (spotted by tipster @yabhishekhd). It shows up with an octa-core chipset featuring an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.63GHz. The SoC comprises two cores clocked at 4.61GHz and six cores operating at the 3.63GHz base frequency.

The core configuration hints towards this being the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which has an identical architecture. The listed model number corroborates it to be the Redmi K90 Pro.

The octa-core processor may be paired with approximately 14.66GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 16GB. The purported Redmi K90 Pro is listed as running Android 16, which means it could ship with Xiaomi's new HyperOS 3. It has a motherboard with “canoe” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores of the Redmi K90 Pro give us an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance upon its launch. In the Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 3,559 and 11,060 points, respectively.

These scores indicate that the purported handset will deliver a similar performance as the new Xiaomi 17, at least on paper, which is powered by the same chipset. Its Geekbench scores are also around the same mark, coming in at 3,621 (single-core) and 11,190 (multi-core).

While its launch schedule is yet to be revealed, previous trends suggest that the Redmi K90 Pro may debut in the fourth quarter of 2025, possibly in November. It could be introduced as the Poco F8 Ultra in the global markets.

Further reading: Redmi K90 Pro, Redmi K90 Pro Specifications, GeekBench, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Video Overviews in NotebookLM Updated With Google’s Nano Banana AI Model, Six New Visual Styles

