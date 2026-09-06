In recent years, air purifiers have shifted from a premium home appliance to an indoor essential. For many households, especially in major Indian cities where outdoor pollution largely affects indoor air quality, these devices have been a must-have. Brands like Dyson, Philips, and Xiaomi offer multiple models across different price segments in India, and the final purchase decision involves many balancing factors like filtration, airflow, noise levels, and the recurring costs.

The Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 is the latest air purifier unveiled by the new global consumer brand Wozoyo from Secure Connection Limited. This new model, priced at Rs. 4,999 (currently available on Amazon for Rs. 4,699), is designed for shoppers who want a compact air purifier without spending too much.

Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 comes with a four-stage filtration system, an aromatherapy feature, and a soft night light. With its compact design and relatively low price, does this model stand out among budget air purifiers in the Indian market? Let's find out in this review.

Wozoyo Pure Air PA1: Design and Features

As mentioned earlier, the Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 has a compact, portable design that makes it easy to place beside the bed or in corners around the room. Its small footprint lets you move it between the bedroom, office, or living area whenever needed. The purifier comes in a white finish with a cylindrical body and rounded edges, giving it a simple look that should blend into most home or office interiors. While the body is made of plastic, it has an appliance-like appearance. The upper section has a solid finish, while the lower half features a vertical grille through which air enters the filtration system.

The top-mounted touch control panel of the Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 houses a Light button, a dedicated Power button and controls for Filter, Timer, Speed, and Child Lock. The filter indicator alerts when it needs to be replaced. However, Wozoyo guarantees a filter life of up to 9,000 hours or one year, which is reasonable for an entry-level model. However, the replacement period will depend on air quality and usage patterns.

Wozoyo Pure Air PA1's top-mounted touch panel houses controls for Filter, Timer, Speed, and Child Lock

The purifier supports two-hour, four-hour, and eight-hour automatic shut-off options, which is convenient at night. Further, Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 has three fan-speed levels to choose from, but I felt everyday use would be more convenient if there were an additional automatic mode available. It would eliminate the need to select speed manually. Overall, the layout appears uncluttered.

There are three fan-speed settings. In a 120 sq ft room, the lowest setting was sufficient for maintaining air quality. The lowest setting is rated at 22 dB, which is suitable for night use. For a larger room, you can opt for speed 3, which naturally produces more noise, but the company has not specified the noise figures for speed levels 2 and 3.

In my time with the Wozoyo Pure Air PA1, I found the noise at higher speeds manageable, but again, for night use, the low-speed setting is recommended if a quiet room is the priority. The soft night light was useful. I often used it as a bedside lamp, but users who prefer a dark bedroom can switch this feature off. It would have been even more useful if Wozoyo added different colours to show the air-quality levels. The child lock is a practical addition. Also, it lacks a display showing the room's air-quality level at a glance.

Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 has a night light feature

The aromatherapy feature is an interesting addition to the Wozoyo Pure Air PA1, which may appeal especially to home users who prefer fragrances in bedrooms. When I tried it with aroma oil, I found the fragrance noticeable without being overpowering, but it did not spread strongly across the entire room.

Wozoyo Pure Air PA1: Performance

The Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 has a pre-filter, antibacterial layer, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. Wozoyo claims that the device can remove 99.99 percent of PM2.5 and PM10 particles, along with pet dander, pollen, smoke, dust mite debris, and microscopic particles. However, performance depends on factors such as room size, fan speed, pollutants, and run time. The prefilter is designed to deal with larger particles. The H13 HEPA filter captures fine airborne particles. It has an anti-bacterial layer, and the carbon filter eliminates odours.

The PA1 has a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 110 cubic metres per hour. It is rated to purify up to 404 sq ft per hour, which makes it less suitable for larger living areas and workspaces. So, if you have a larger room with more pollutants, you may not get the full output from this model. Again, the CADR is modest compared with other models available in the market; therefore, you might have to use the Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 at a higher fan speed for a larger room, which will increase the noise level.

Wozoyo Pure Air PA1: Verdict

The compact design and a four-stage filtration system are the strongest points of Wozoyo Pure Air PA1. The low 22db rating will also appeal to users planning to use it in a bedroom or workspace. The 110m3/h CADR and relatively affordable price tag make it ideal for small apartments and offices. But users who intend to use it in a larger area may need a more powerful model.

The aromatherapy feature looks good, but users who want app control, more automated features, different lighting, and air quality indicators can consider other compelling options from brands such as Dyson, Philips, and Qubo with a higher CADR.

Rating: 7/10

Pros

Compact, portable design

Four-stage filtration

Less than 22 dB noise at the base level

Night light

Pros