Apple is set to host its major hardware event next month where it is expected to unveil the next-generation iPhone models, ubiquitously known as the iPhone 18 series. While the focus of the rumour mill has been the tech giant's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which is expected to sit atop the non-foldable lineup, is likely to carry major upgrades as well. A more powerful chipset, better cameras, bigger battery, and a splash of new colourways are said to be on the cards for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

As we wait for the official debut, here is everything we know about the iPhone 18 Pro Max, including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Apple has confirmed that its next hardware event, carrying the tagline ‘Surprise and shine' will take place on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The event will begin at 10am PT, which is 10:30pm IST in India.

Reports suggest that the tech giant may finally transition back to a completely in-person format where Apple officials announce the products in real time. However, those watching from home will still be able to watch the Apple event live on Apple's website and its YouTube channel.

The event is also expected to be livestreamed on the Apple TV app, available on Apple and Android devices.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, Colour Options (Expected)

Apple has yet to reveal the India price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, multiple reports suggest that the upcoming model could be more expensive than its predecessor. A recent leak claimed that Apple could increase the prices of its iPhone lineup by $100 (roughly Rs. 10,000).

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured start at CNY 11,000 (roughly Rs. 1,56,700) in China. This would make it around CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 14,200) more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the country. The reported increase has been attributed to the higher cost of the A20 Pro chipset and memory components.

Apple could introduce some new colour options with the iPhone 18 Pro series. The iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with the Pro model, could be offered in grey, silver and a dark red colour option.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Features and Specifications (Expected)

Apple usually remains tight-lipped about its upcoming iPhone models, with most details only being revealed at the launch event. However, leaks have pointed towards upgrades across the display, cameras, chipset, battery and design of the iPhone 18 Pro series. Here is what we know so far.

Design

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to retain a design language similar to its predecessor, although the camera module could become more prominent. A leak claimed that the main camera module on the iPhone 18 Pro models could be around 2mm larger than the one on the iPhone 17 Pro series.

Dummy units of the iPhone 18 Pro Max have also surfaced online. A comparison suggested that the alleged phone could fit inside an iPhone 17 Pro Max case. This suggests the overall dimensions, button placement and chassis design may not change dramatically.

The larger camera module is believed to be linked to the upgraded imaging hardware, including a variable aperture lens.

Display

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 6.86-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple is also reportedly working on LTPO+ display technology. One of the more significant changes could involve Face ID components moving beneath the display. This could allow Apple to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island or eventually replace it with a smaller cutout.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also tipped to feature Ceramic Shield 2 protection and an anti-reflective coating.

Camera

The camera system could be one of the biggest upgrades on the iPhone 18 Pro series, particularly on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both models are expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with larger lenses and a larger camera module.

Per reports, the Pro Max model could get an exclusive a variable-aperture main camera. The larger model may have more room to accommodate the mechanism, although the additional hardware could also make it heavier.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture ranging from f/1.6 to f/4.0, a 48-megapixel 4x periscope telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The setup is also expected to include a LiDAR scanner and support 4K Dolby Vision recording at up to 120fps.

Performance

Like the Pro model, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset. The chip is reportedly being manufactured using TSMC's first-generation 2nm process. It use a new architecture and packaging design. Apple is also reportedly working on its third-generation C2 modem for the Pro models, which could bring improvements to cellular connectivity.

In terms of architecture, the chip could comprise a hexa-core CPU and an eight-core Apple GPU.

Battery

Battery capacity could be another major upgrade, particularly on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. While Apple typically does not disclose the battery capacities, a recent certification hinted that it could feature a 5,391mAh battery globally and a 5,567mAh cell in the US. The larger battery in the US variant is likely due to the extra space which is usually occupied by the physical SIM slot on the global variants.

For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is reported to have 4,823mAh and 5,088mAh batteries in the respective regions. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also tipped to support USB Type-C PD 3.2 wired charging and 25W MagSafe wireless charging.

It is worth noting that none of the leaked specifications mentioned above have been confirmed by Apple. With the "Surprise and Shine" event now scheduled for September 9, the company is expected to reveal the final specifications, prices and availability of the iPhone 18 Pro Max at the event.