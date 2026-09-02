JioHotstar was launched in select global markets outside India on Wednesday. The online streaming platform has announced that it is now available in three new countries, taking the total to four, including India. The company has revealed that it is offering JioHotstar originals, a new game show format, and other shows and movies in its catalogue, dubbed in multiple languages and with subtitles for the global audience. Apart from this, the company has announced new quarterly and annual plans for the three new markets. Users will also be able to access content from JioStar TV channels within the JioHotstar platform via connected TV and mobile apps.

JioHotstar Launches Globally: New Plans, Catalogue

The online streaming platform, JioHotstar, is now available in three new countries, including the UK, Singapore, and Canada, marking its global debut outside India. The company has introduced quarterly plans for the new markets for the first time, in addition to its annual plans. In the UK, the quarterly plan will cost GBP 19.99 (roughly Rs. 2,600), while the annual plan is priced at GBP 69.99 (about Rs. 9,000).

On the other hand, the quarterly plans in Canada and Singapore cost CAD 19.99 (roughly 1,400) and SGD 29.98 (about Rs. 2,200), respectively. Meanwhile, the annual plans can be purchased at CAD 49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,400) and SGD 69.98 (about Rs. 5,200), respectively.

Market Quarterly Annual UK GBP 19.99 (about Rs. 2,600) GBP 69.99 (about Rs. 9,000) Canada CAD 19.99 (about Rs. 1,400) CAD 49.99 (about Rs. 3,400) Singapore SGD 29.98 (about Rs. 2,200) SGD 69.98 (about Rs. 5,200)

The company has also announced that multiple popular shows and movies will be part of its catalogue globally, including originals like Criminal Justice, Special Ops, Chiraiya, Pritam & Pedro, Asur, Aarya, Heartbeat, Vikram on Duty, Kaattaan, and more. Similarly, JioHotstar will also offer reality shows like Koffee with Karan, Bhojpuri Bawaal, Khatron Ke Khiladi, MTV Hustle, Splitsvilla, and Roadies, in addition to movies like Vaazha, Dhurandhar, Chhichhore, Kesari Chapter 2, 12th Fail, and Jab We Met.

JioHotstar will offer more than 1,60,000 hours of content in over 12 Asian languages, dubbed and with subtitles for users globally. Further, the company plans to add more than 30,000 hours of new content annually. Apart from this, JioHotstar has announced its new originals, namely Ali Baba Aur Chaalis Bhoot, Prince of Mollywood, Part Timers, and The Court, which will be released globally soon.

Moreover, JioHotstar is launching a new game show format in Canada and Singapore, titled India Ka Top 1 Percent, which will be hosted by Anil Kapoor. Users in the three new markets will also be able to access JioStar TV channels, including Star Plus, Colors, Star Vijay, Asianet, Star Jalsha, and Star Pravah.