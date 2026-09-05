As smartphone prices are going up in India and other global markets amid surging memory chip costs, more shoppers are turning to refurbished smartphones. As always, previously used devices from Apple and Samsung are in high demand. Most of the devices are listed for resale after inspection, testing, and repair where necessary. Getting a refurbished model helps you save money while upgrading the hardware.

Instead of paying the full price of a new device, you can get a recent model at a lower cost. That said, buying a refurbished phone involves many risks. Users have to thoroughly check many factors, including the reliability of the seller, hardware features of the device, warranty, among others, before making a purchase.

How to Choose a Safe Refurbished Phone Seller

Even before selecting a refurbished smartphone model for your use, you have to choose a reliable seller. A seller is the top priority because only a reliable seller can provide authentic details about the phone's condition, its history, warranty, and return policy.

The top-most recommended option is usually a manufacturer-certified refurbished phone. Major smartphone brands like Samsung offer certified refurbished devices at slashed rates. Samsung's Certified Re-Newed programme allows users to get models like Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25, among others, at reduced prices.

Pre-owned phones sold by brands directly undergo an in-house inspection, functional testing and software validation. Many brands even remove the data and replace damaged parts with original spare parts before listing them for sale. That said, you can head to the manufacturer's website for its official refurbished programme and confirm that the device comes with a valid warranty. Some companies are providing additional benefits and discounts for buyers of refurbished phones.

An established retailer with a dedicated refurbished-phone business is another option. But before making the purchase, you have to check the device condition, grading and warranty given by the retailer. It is best to keep the invoice of the purchase for future reference. Buyers should also be aware of the returns or replacement policies.

Shoppers who prefer to examine the phone before paying can consider a physical refurbisher's store. Directly heading to a store helps you to inspect the handset, display, camera and overall condition. Similarly, shoppers should double-check the warranty, return period and details about replacement parts used during refurbishment. Be cautious about sellers who refuse to share the IMEI or a bill for the purchase.

What to Check Before Buying a Refurbished Phone

Before completing the purchase, examine the phone carefully and verify its identity. Check the IMEI displayed on the device and compare it with the IMEI printed on the box or invoice where applicable. Shoppers in India can check the IMEI status through the Sanchar Saathi CEIR service.

iPhone buyers have to confirm that the seller has signed out of their Apple Account. Android buyers should check that the previous Google account has been removed.

If you are selecting an iPhone, make sure you check the Battery Health status in settings. Android phones also show battery capacity in their settings, but it varies across manufacturers.

Here are other checklists that can help you inspect a refurbished phone.

Check for scratches and vertical lines on the display

Examine cameras, speakers, and microphones.

Check whether buttons, fingerprint sensor or Face ID are working.

Make sure the phone supports your SIM and supports the network bands you need.

Check that the device has been properly reset and no data is stored from the previous owner.

Ask for an invoice and warranty.

Shoppers can consider classified listings and individual sellers only if they can inspect the phone in person. Before making the payment, make sure that the selected unit is not account-locked or reported as lost or stolen. Also, users are advised not to pay in advance for a phone that they cannot inspect, particularly when the seller cannot provide a valid invoice or proof of ownership.

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