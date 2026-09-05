Technology News
English Edition

How to Buy Refurbished Phones Safely in India?

Shoppers in India can check the IMEI status through the Sanchar Saathi CEIR service when buying a refurbished phone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 September 2026 16:00 IST
How to Buy Refurbished Phones Safely in India?

Photo Credit: Samsung

Pre-owned phones sold by brands directly undergo an in-house inspection

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Refurbished phones are previously used devices
  • The safest option is usually a manufacturer-certified refurbished phone
  • Major smartphone brands offer certified refurbished devices
Advertisement

As smartphone prices are going up in India and other global markets amid surging memory chip costs, more shoppers are turning to refurbished smartphones. As always, previously used devices from Apple and Samsung are in high demand. Most of the devices are listed for resale after inspection, testing, and repair where necessary. Getting a refurbished model helps you save money while upgrading the hardware.

Instead of paying the full price of a new device, you can get a recent model at a lower cost. That said, buying a refurbished phone involves many risks. Users have to thoroughly check many factors, including the reliability of the seller, hardware features of the device, warranty, among others, before making a purchase. 

Refurbished Phone Discussion
Explore More...

How to Choose a Safe Refurbished Phone Seller

Even before selecting a refurbished smartphone model for your use, you have to choose a reliable seller. A seller is the top priority because only a reliable seller can provide authentic details about the phone's condition, its history, warranty, and return policy.

The top-most recommended option is usually a manufacturer-certified refurbished phone. Major smartphone brands like Samsung offer certified refurbished devices at slashed rates. Samsung's Certified Re-Newed programme allows users to get models like Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25, among others, at reduced prices.

Pre-owned phones sold by brands directly undergo an in-house inspection, functional testing and software validation. Many brands even remove the data and replace damaged parts with original spare parts before listing them for sale. That said, you can head to the manufacturer's website for its official refurbished programme and confirm that the device comes with a valid warranty. Some companies are providing additional benefits and discounts for buyers of refurbished phones. 

An established retailer with a dedicated refurbished-phone business is another option. But before making the purchase, you have to check the device condition, grading and warranty given by the retailer. It is best to keep the invoice of the purchase for future reference. Buyers should also be aware of the returns or replacement policies.

Shoppers who prefer to examine the phone before paying can consider a physical refurbisher's store. Directly heading to a store helps you to inspect the handset, display, camera and overall condition. Similarly, shoppers should double-check the warranty, return period and details about replacement parts used during refurbishment. Be cautious about sellers who refuse to share the IMEI or a bill for the purchase. 

What to Check Before Buying a Refurbished Phone

Before completing the purchase, examine the phone carefully and verify its identity. Check the IMEI displayed on the device and compare it with the IMEI printed on the box or invoice where applicable. Shoppers in India can check the IMEI status through the Sanchar Saathi CEIR service.

iPhone buyers have to confirm that the seller has signed out of their Apple Account. Android buyers should check that the previous Google account has been removed.

If you are selecting an iPhone, make sure you check the Battery Health status in settings. Android phones also show battery capacity in their settings, but it varies across manufacturers.

Here are other checklists that can help you inspect a refurbished phone.

  • Check for scratches and vertical lines on the display 
  • Examine cameras, speakers, and microphones.
  • Check whether buttons, fingerprint sensor or Face ID are working.
  • Make sure the phone supports your SIM and supports the network bands you need.
  • Check that the device has been properly reset and no data is stored from the previous owner.
  • Ask for an invoice and warranty.

Shoppers can consider classified listings and individual sellers only if they can inspect the phone in person. Before making the payment, make sure that the selected unit is not account-locked or reported as lost or stolen. Also, users are advised not to pay in advance for a phone that they cannot inspect, particularly when the seller cannot provide a valid invoice or proof of ownership.

FAQs

What documents are needed to verify when buying a refurbished phone?

Invoice and details of the warranty and return policy.

How to verify a refurbished phone's IMEI?

You can use the government's Sanchar Saathi CEIR service to check its status. It can be found from the IMEI in the phone's settings or by dialling *#06#.

What should you do before buying a refurbished phone?

Check the IMEI, display, cameras, speakers, and other features.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Refurbished phone, IMEI
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Star Wars Zero Company Developer Bit Reactor Reportedly Furloughed Most of Its Employees Ahead of Launch
JioHotstar Goes Global With Expansion Into Three New Markets; Announces New Originals and Game Show Format
How to Buy Refurbished Phones Safely in India?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 18 Pro Max Roundup: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch
  2. How to Choose and Buy a Refurbished Phone Safely in India
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Roundup: Expected Price, Launch Date, Features and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy A27 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. IFA 2026: Lenovo Unveiled New IdeaPad, Yoga and ThinkBook Laptops
  2. IFA 2026: Nvidia RTX Spark PCs, Local AI Tools Announced With October Launch Planned
  3. WhatsApp Reportedly Rolling Out Third-Party AI Agent Chats to Android Users
  4. Luna Band Now Available Globally: Check Price in India, Specifications and Features
  5. Pocket Bitcoin Data Breach Exposes Personal and Financial Information of 5,411 Customers
  6. Google Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Special Edition Goes on Sale: Price, Features and More
  7. IFA 2026: Noise Master Buds Open With Sound by Bose Technology Unveiled
  8. Binance Warns of Phishing Scam Targeting Crypto Users With Fake Account Security Alerts
  9. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 India Launch Seems Imminent as Phones Appear on Certification Site
  10. Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Launched With Up to 21 Days of Battery Life; Smart Band 11 Price, Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »