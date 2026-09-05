Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the company's first foldable iPhone. While the foldable is likely to be the biggest new addition to Apple's lineup, the Pro model could still bring several notable changes. Reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro will retain the 6.3-inch display and familiar design of the current generation, while gaining a 2nm A-series chip, a new C2 modem and upgraded cameras. A smaller Dynamic Island has also been tipped, although the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm any of these details.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to make its debut at Apple's September 9 event, with pre-orders likely to open later that week. Reports suggest the phone could reach stores on September 18, following Apple's usual gap between the announcement and retail availability.

iPhone 18 Pro Price (Expected)

The company has not confirmed the iPhone 18 Pro's price, but reports suggest it could cost more than the iPhone 17 Pro due to higher component costs. IDC expects an increase of up to $200 (roughly Rs. 19,000), which would put the starting price at around $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,23,600). Another report suggests it could reach $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,33,100), while analyst Jeff Pu has tipped a hike of up to $300 (roughly Rs. 28,500). Apple is expected to announce the final price at launch.

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a 6.3-inch display and broadly follow the design of the iPhone 17 Pro. The biggest changes are expected internally, with upgrades planned for the processor, modem, display technology and cameras.

Design, Display

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain the flat aluminium design and triple rear camera setup of the iPhone 17 Pro. Some reports suggest Apple could make it slightly thicker, with estimates ranging from 8.8mm to 9mm, compared with 8.75mm on the current model. The extra space could accommodate a larger battery and a new vapour chamber cooling system. The camera plateau may also be around 2mm thicker, while the back glass could better match the colour of the aluminium frame.

Apple is reportedly testing four colours for the iPhone 18 Pro, including Light Blue, Dark Cherry, Dark Grey and Silver. Dark Cherry could be the new signature shade and may have a slight purple tint. Leaked dummy units have also appeared in these colourways.

The phone is expected to keep its 6.3-inch display, but could use upgraded LTPO+ technology for improved power efficiency.

Dynamic Island

Apple could shrink the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro, with one leak suggesting it may be around 35 percent narrower, reducing its width from 20.7mm to 13.5mm. Prototype images and CAD renders have also shown a smaller cutout, although another report claims the change could be delayed until the iPhone 19 series. Under-display Face ID is also unlikely this year, as Apple's TrueDepth components are reportedly not ready for the move beneath the display.

Processor and Software

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to use Apple's A20 Pro chip, built on TSMC's 2nm process. Reports suggest the new chip could deliver up to 18 percent better performance and around 30 percent higher power efficiency than the A19. Apple may also use TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module technology to place the processor and memory closer together, potentially improving Apple Intelligence performance and freeing up internal space.

The move to 2nm could raise production costs, with reports suggesting Apple may pay at least 50 percent more for these chips than its 3nm processors. The iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to run the latest iOS version and support Apple Intelligence features.

Camera

The iPhone 18 Pro could feature a variable-aperture main camera, letting users control how much light enters the sensor. This could give users more control over exposure and depth of field. The company is also reportedly testing a wider-aperture telephoto camera that could improve low-light photos and background blur.

The phone could also use a three-layer stacked image sensor from Samsung, which may reduce noise, improve response times and increase dynamic range. Apple is reportedly considering a teleconverter for longer zoom, although it is unclear how it would work on the iPhone.

Modem and Connectivity

The iPhone 18 Pro could use Apple's second-generation C2 modem, which is expected to offer better performance than the current C1 and C1X. The modem may support mmWave 5G, although Apple could continue using Qualcomm hardware in US models if the C2 does not support the required bands.

The C2 could also bring broader satellite connectivity through the NR-NTN standard, potentially allowing internet access when mobile networks are unavailable. Apple is reportedly considering satellite support for third-party apps, as well as Maps and Photos. The modem may also retain Limit Precise Location, which can prevent supported carriers from accessing a device's exact location.

Battery and Charging

The iPhone 18 Pro could have a larger battery than the iPhone 17 Pro, with reports pointing to a 4,288mAh battery for the US model and a 4,056mAh cell for the Chinese version. The US variant of the iPhone 17 Pro has a 4,252mAh battery. The smaller capacity in China is reportedly due to the physical SIM hardware, which takes up additional internal space. The more efficient 2nm A20-series chip could also help extend battery life, while charging details remain unknown.

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