Bengaluru Metro Launches QR Ticketing Service on WhatsApp for Commuters

BMRCL claimed it is the first transit service globally to enable end-to-end QR ticketing on WhatsApp.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 31 October 2022 21:47 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

WhatsApp chatbot is available in English and Kannada for all commuters of 'Namma Metro'

  • The chatbot is integrated with UPI powered payments on WhatsApp
  • The commuters can purchase tickets and recharge their travel pass
  • Commuters need to simply send ‘Hi' to BMRCL's official WhatsApp chatbot

WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Monday announced a partnership to launch Namma Metro's WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service.

The chatbot is integrated with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) powered payments on WhatsApp and will allow 'Namma Metro' commuters to purchase tickets and recharge their travel pass right within WhatsApp.

The corporation said its WhatsApp chatbot is available in English and Kannada for all commuters of 'Namma Metro'.

To use the service, commuters need to simply send ‘Hi' to BMRCL's official WhatsApp chatbot number +9181055 56677 and choose from the various options such as recharging metro travel pass and purchasing single journey tickets using payments on WhatsApp.

"The process of making the payment is a seamless experience that gives users the option to pay without leaving the WhatsApp chat interface. After choosing their travel details, users are given the option to pay using payments on WhatsApp by authenticating the transaction using their UPI pin," the BMRCL said.

It said the interface makes the user experience easy and interactive, adding that commuters can plan their transit on-the-go and make payments without leaving the WhatsApp chat.

Earlier this year, Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which operates metro service on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route in the city, launched an 'e-ticket on WhatsApp' facility.

Mumbai Metro One is the first MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) in the world to offer e-ticket on WhatsApp, it claimed in a release.

This was an extension of “Paper QR Ticket” currently available through ticket counters, it said. To use the facility, passengers will need to send the message 'Hi' to 9670008889.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, Bangalore Metro
