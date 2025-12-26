Technology News
  WhatsApp May Soon Allow Channel Admins to Share Invite Links With Contacts on iOS

WhatsApp May Soon Allow Channel Admins to Share Invite Links With Contacts on iOS

Some beta testers on WhatsApp for iOS can now invite followers directly from the channel information page.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 December 2025 13:26 IST


Photo Credit: Meta

WhatsApp reportedly uses a temporary broadcast list to avoid spam detection

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for iOS
  • The invitation includes an action button that opens the channel preview
  • Admins can select up to 64 contacts at once
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for iOS that will allow channel admins to increase their audience and engagement. The meta-owned instant messaging platform could soon allow admins to share invite links directly with their contacts. This feature is said to be currently in the testing phase and is available to select iPhone users via the TestFlight beta programme. Admins will reportedly be able to notify up to 64 users about the channel at once. The invitation is said to include an action button showing a channel preview.

WhatsApp Testing New Feature in Beta for iOS 25.37.10.74

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is developing a new feature that will allow WhatsApp group admins to share a channel invite with their contacts. This feature is said to be rolling out via the TestFlight beta Programme, with the 25.37.10.74 beta version for iOS. It is reportedly available to some beta testers and will reach more devices over the coming days. 

Beta testers on WhatsApp iOS can now reportedly invite followers directly from the channel information page. Admins can select up to 64 contacts at once, and WhatsApp will automatically generate an invitation message, including a button to preview and follow the channel instantly.

WhatsApp reportedly uses a temporary broadcast list to avoid spam detection. So, those who have saved the admin's number will get the message. The channel invitation feature was first introduced in the Android beta 2.26.1.8 update.

WhatsApp has introduced several new features recently. The company recently expanded the ads in WhatsApp Status updates. It is said to be working to bring new emojis to the default set of emojis in the reaction tray for quick access. It is also said to be working on the Peripherals list within WhatsApp's existing Linked devices menu. 

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Updates, WhatsApp Invite Feature

